ENDRA Life Sciences Further Strengthens TAEUS(R) System's Intellectual Property Protection with Issuance of Two U.S. Patents

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), announces the Company has recently been issued U.S. Patent 10993624 (the 624 patent) "Systems And Methods For Thermoacoustic Transducer Optimization" and U.S. Patent 10996163 (the 163 patent) "Acoustically Isolated Thermoacoustic Imaging Probe and Process of Manufacture" from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

The TAEUS transducer serves to receive thermoacoustic ultrasound signals, and the '624 patent provides a tool for developing and adjusting the TAEUS probe and its transducer functionality to maximize the amount of information extracted from a subject.

The '163 patent relates to the thermoacoustic probe used in ENDRA's TAEUS system. In particular, the 163 patent protects ENDRA's proprietary probe and manufacturing process to acoustically isolate the radiofrequency element from the transducer element, thereby reducing signal noise and improving signal clarity.

"These issued patents support ENDRA's goal to develop applications for our proprietary TAEUS technology in areas of high unmet clinical need and with no practical existing tools. They represent a key step forward in the development of optimized hybrid ultrasound and thermoacoustic imaging systems for a wide range of clinical applications, including Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)," explained ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. "We remain committed to growing and protecting our valuable intellectual property in priority global markets. Our IP portfolio currently stands at 85 assets, which we define as patents issued, filed, licensed or in preparation."

ENDRA's commercialization of TAEUS includes establishing clinical research partnerships worldwide, with an initial focus on Europe and the U.S. To date the company has established six research partnerships, including three in Europe and three in the U.S. In December 2020, ENDRA renewed its collaboration agreement with the GE Healthcare unit of General Electric Company, extending the agreement's term by two years to December 2022. GE Healthcare is the global leader in clinical ultrasound and has been ENDRA's partner since 2016.

TAEUS is currently cleared for sale in countries that recognize the CE mark, including those in the European Union, and a 510(k) application has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About NAFLD

NAFLD is a condition closely associated with obesity, diabetes, hepatitis C and certain genetic predispositions in which fat accumulates in the liver. NAFLD affects over 1 billion people globally and is estimated to cost the U.S. healthcare system over $100 billion annually. NAFLD is often asymptomatic and if left untreated, can progress to inflammation (NASH), tissue scarring (fibrosis), cell death (cirrhosis) and liver cancer. By 2025, NAFLD is forecast to be the greatest root cause of liver transplants. The only tools currently available for diagnosing and monitoring NAFLD are impractical, and include expensive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or an invasive surgical biopsy.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visitwww.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations regarding commercializing the TAEUS device, establishing evaluation reference sites and initial sales in Europe, receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regulatory approval, and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy, which may be affected by risks related to the impact of COVID-19 on its business plan, its ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of its technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry, its ability to protect its intellectual property, and other risks and uncertainties described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology and the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

