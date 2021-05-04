REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC Buys Chubb, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF

New Purchases: CB, SDY, VV, IEI, TIP, XOM, VIAC, GOOGL, WFC,

CB, SDY, VV, IEI, TIP, XOM, VIAC, GOOGL, WFC, Added Positions: JPST, JQUA, VTI, VTIP, VWO, VYM, SCHH, VEA, ESGU, BIV, QQQ, ESGD, EEM, AMT, ESGE, AMZN, SUSB, T, CSCO, VBK, SCHR, SCHE, JNJ, DAL, IVV,

JPST, JQUA, VTI, VTIP, VWO, VYM, SCHH, VEA, ESGU, BIV, QQQ, ESGD, EEM, AMT, ESGE, AMZN, SUSB, T, CSCO, VBK, SCHR, SCHE, JNJ, DAL, IVV, Reduced Positions: XT, ARKK, VNQ, RSP, SPY, VTV, MSFT, VB, ABT, SCHF, VUG, INTC, EFA, SPAB, USRT,

Investment company REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Chubb, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redw+stanley+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,432,552 shares, 24.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 176,030 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 552,320 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 152,159 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 194,266 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $173.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $192.780900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 136.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 232.28%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.183000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.558500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.