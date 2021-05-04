Logo
REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC Buys Chubb, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Chubb, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redw+stanley+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,432,552 shares, 24.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 176,030 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
  3. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 552,320 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37%
  4. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 152,159 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 194,266 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $173.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $192.780900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 136.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 232.28%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.183000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.558500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC. Also check out:

