Tweedy Browne Comments on Progressive

Progressive

One of our new buys in the Worldwide High Dividend Yield Value Fund during the quarter was Progressive Corporation ( PGR, Financial), the third largest personal automobile insurance carrier in the U.S., with a market share of 13% as of December 31, 2020. While the Company has a successful history of expanding into new markets (like commercial auto insurance), personal auto insurance still dominates its profit and loss statement ("P&L"), representing 89% of Progressive's pre-tax underwriting profit in 2020.

Progressive is a best-of-breed auto insurance carrier. The company has a long track record of innovation, market share gains, industry-leading profitability (lowest 10-year average combined ratio) and generating high returns (19% average operating ROE). Over the 16 years ended December 31, 2020, the value compound (defined as growth in book value per share plus cumulative dividends per share) was +13.3%. The Company seems to have clear competitive advantages: direct distribution (low expense ratio) and superior data analytics (low loss ratio).

At purchase, we paid between $85 and $87 per share, or roughly 15 times estimated 2021 operating earnings per share (excluding net after-tax gains/losses realized on securities), approximately 75% to 80% of our conservative estimates of intrinsic value. Moreover, Progressive has paid an above average dividend in the form of a regular quarterly dividend and a discretionary additional variable dividend paid annually. In 2019 and 2020, the total dividend declared per share was $2.65 and $4.90, respectively.

From Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) Fund's first-quarter 2021 commentary.