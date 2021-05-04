Etrion to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on May 7, 2021

GENEVA, Switzerland, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (Etrion or the Company) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, will release its first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Friday, May 7, 2021.



The Companys condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as well as the related documents, will be available on the Companys website (www.etrion.com)

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MW of solar capacity and owns the 45 MW Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol ETX. Etrions largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Companys shares directly and through various trusts.

Subscribe to receive Etrions press releases by email as soon as they are published. Click here to subscribe

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11:05 p.m. CET on May 4, 2021.

For additional information, please visit the Companys website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90