Australia's TPG Telecom Deploys MATRIXX Software to Enable Multiple Brands on a Single, Converged Charging Platform

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



MATRIXX+Software, a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry, today announced it has partnered with Australias TPG Telecom Limited (ASX: TPG). TPG Telecom operates a number of leading mobile and internet brands including Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode and Lebara, providing consumers with a comprehensive portfolio of fixed and mobile products in the Australian telecommunications market.



With their 5G rollout progressing full steam ahead across major Australian cities, TPG Telecom is committed to cementing its place as a strong force for its customers. Looking ahead, as 5G becomes mainstream, TPG Telecom is seeking to unlock new opportunities and offerings resulting from the coming explosion of connected devices. With a goal to improve experience today, while laying the foundation for future innovation, TPG Telecom selected the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform to build a flexible, agile service capable of delivering real-time innovation to meet ever-shifting consumer demand.



At TPG Telecom, the investments we make are designed to provide immediate benefit to our customers today, with an eye towards how we can unlock new opportunities, tomorrow, said Rob James, Group Chief Digital & Information Officer of TPG Telecom. Delivering improved value for our shareholders is essential for our success and the MATRIXX platform will enable us with the ability to rapidly innovate and experiment with new monetization models across all of our brands.



Implemented as part of a full digital transformation program, MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform enables TPG Telecom to be more commercially competitive, while also reducing costs associated with legacy infrastructure.



We started with the ambition to consolidate multiple mobile rating platforms whilst still operating as Vodafone Hutchison Australia. Having merged with TPG Corporation to form TPG Telecom, using MATRIXX has further enabled us to ensure all our brands have access to a common rating platform. MATRIXX allows us to consolidate and transform 4G and 5G service monetization by moving to a single real-time platform thats tightly integrated with our network, said Easwaren Siva, General Manager Strategy & Architecture of TPG Telecom.



With the first phase completed, MATRIXX is now live for Vodafone branded prepaid services. Later phases of the transformation program will see TPG Telecom migrating mobile postpaid rating across their portfolio of brands, in addition to MVNO, wholesale and enable Standalone 5G charging.



We are thrilled to be able to help bring TPG Telecoms vision of improved commercial agility and greater customer experience, said Glo Gordon, MATRIXX CEO. Helping to transform how TPG Telecom monetizes today, while giving them a powerful and highly configurable monetization platform for their future innovation, speaks to the core of what we do best empowering our customers, so that they can empower theirs.



About TPG Telecom



TPG Telecom Limited was formed by the merger of Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited and TPG Corporation, formerly named TPG Telecom, on 13 July 2020. The merger brought together two highly complementary businesses, creating the leading challenger full-service telecommunications provider in Australia.



About MATRIXX Software



MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the worlds largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT & networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.

