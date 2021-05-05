XTM Files 2020 Year End Audited Financial Statements

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

XTM Files 2020 Year End Audited Financial Statements

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI and TORONTO, May 4, 2021

MIAMI and TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world announces the filing of its audited Financial Statements ("Statements") and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ending December 31, 2020. The Statements and a comprehensive discussion of XTM's financial position and results of operations is provided and filed on SEDAR and can be found at www.sedar.com.

XTM Inc. Logo (CNW Group/XTM Inc.)

Selected Highlights (to be read together with the Company's Statements and MD&A):

  • Revenue for the year ending December 31, 2020 were $975,008 compared to $1,051,786 during same period for the year ending December 31, 2019 a decrease of $76,778 or 7.3%. The effects of COVID-19 and mandatory business closures and restrictions had a significant impact on the Company's ability to earn revenues from its client base of hospitality, salons and delivery businesses. Despite the closures and business restrictions the Company on- boarded a record number of new locations using the Today mobile instant employee payout solution totaling 1,144 locations.

  • The Company had a net loss for the year ending December 31, 2020 of $3,597,417 or a loss per share of $0.04 compared to a loss of $2,010,177 or a loss per share of $0.02 for the year ending December 31, 2019. The loss was mainly due to an increase in salaries, professional fees associated with go-public costs and marketing costs totaling $664,854 compared to $55,758 during the same period in 2019. Salaries increased $245,521 or 28.6% a result of new hires to support new client boardings, increases in IT staff and new hires support to support the US expansion that is scheduled to go live May 7, 2021.

Selected Subsequent Event Highlights (to be read together with the Company's Statements and MD&A):

  • On February 26, 2021, the Company closed non-brokered placement offering with strategic investors and clients including Groot Hospitality from Miami, FL and Harlo Entertainment from Toronto, ON. The placement was at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,195,000.

  • On March 5, 2021, XTM's common shares started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a US trading platform that is operated by OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company's common shares trade on the OTCQB under the symbol 'XTMIF". The OTCQB listing supports broader investor interest as the business rapidly expands into the US market.

  • On March 20, 2021, an outstanding loan payable by the Company with a principal amount of $500,000 was converted into 2,941,176 common shares at an exercise price of $0.17 and following such conversion the Company is now debt free.

  • Subsequent to year end, the Company saw a significant amount of its outstanding warrants and options exercised in Q1 2021 providing the Company with an unrestricted cash balance of $2,228,900 as at March 31, 2021.

About XTM Inc.

XTM, http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtm-files-2020-year-end-audited-financial-statements-301283916.html

SOURCE XTM Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)