The Movie Studio Inc. (MVES) Announces Launch of Streaming Platform on Apple App Store

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Movie Studio ( MVES) today announces it has officially launched its over-the-top streaming platform on the Apple App Store for iPhone users. The company previously announced the completion the official launch of its over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform and the symbiotic app in the Google Play Store for Android users. The platform, now available through both app stores, incorporates the initial core components of the companys business models of Watch Our Movies! and Be in Our Movies!

We are very pleased with the Movie Studios successful launch of our OTT streaming platform, which straddles between a free Advertiser Video On Demand (AVOD) to attract users and the value proposition of our Subscriber Video On Demand (SVOD) application. This is a unique hybrid in the OTT universe, and the integration of a feature enabling consumers to potentially participate in the content of upcoming motion pictures is pioneering, said Gordon Scott Venters, MVES president and CEO. We look forward to launching our traffic-driving campaign for the OTT and app on social media, and we intend to launch the campaign with prominent features of our slogans, Watch Our Movies!, Be in Our Movies!, Everyones a Star!, and utilizing all social media resources and influencers to drive traffic to the OTT and app.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio is a first-mover digital disruptor operating an over-the-top (OTT) platform and blockchain platform for foreign licensing of content for distribution. The company is focused on the independent motion picture content sector as a disruptor of the Hollywood model and operates as a vertically integrated motion picture and reality show production and distribution company.

The company has completed the full launch of its apps, with a free content ingestion option via advertiser video-on-demand (AVOD) and a Be in Our Movies! value proposition via subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), providing multiple revenue streams from the companys owned, produced, licensed or aggregated content for worldwide consumption in VOD, foreign sales and on various media devices.

The Movie Studio is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture fabrication and distribution and intends direct-server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution.

The Movie Studio is headquartered in a 6,500-square-foot venue at the prestigious Galleria Mall of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will continue to add shareholder value by providing in-studio acting classes, event venue bookings, green screen self-booking and talent management, as well as pursuing strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

For information about the company, please visit www.TheMovieStudio.com.

The Movie Studio, Inc.
2542 E. Sunrise Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 332-6600

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MVES are available in the companys newsroom at http://ibn.fm/MVES.

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

