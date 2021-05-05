Veritone Introduces Interaction Analytics, Providing Near-Real-Time Insights From Customer Touchpoints





Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the worlds first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE%26trade%3B, today announced Veritone's Interaction+Analytics solutions, pre-configured AI solutions for conversational intelligence that automatically extract insights from customer interactions including voice calls, texts, emails, chats, social streams, images and videos in near-real-time, enabling better decision-making while boosting revenues, reducing operations costs and improving customer satisfaction.





Veritone announces Interaction Analytics, revealing three pre-configured AI solutions for customer contact center and social media insights. (Graphic: Business Wire)





Veritone's Interaction+Analytics solutions, powered by Veritones proprietary aiWARE operating system, offer customer-facing enterprise departments including sales, marketing, customer service and professional services automated insights into customer interactions, which are typically locked within unstructured data sources and require costly, time-consuming manual review to gain business value. As a result, enterprises have been missing out on key insights, until now. With Veritones near-real-time and historical data-driven AI solutions, businesses can now better understand and act upon their interactions with customers across these communication channels.









Other conversational intelligence solutions offer point solutions that deliver specific insights, but do not accommodate custom requirements and integrations, and rely solely on historical data sets. Because Veritones Interaction Analytics solutions are built on the highly scalable and customizable aiWARE platform, customers can take advantage of near-real-time insights and can configure their project for any ingestion source, AI model or integration point, supporting any conversational intelligence use case.









Veritone has initially introduced three aiWARE-powered, pre-configured Interaction Analytics solutions for enterprise customers:















Contact center compliance, to transcribe call recordings and make them searchable for company and regulatory compliance.



















Contact center insight, to identify callers, transcribe calls, gauge intent and measure sentiment for reduced costs and satisfied customers.



















Social media insight, to listen, learn and leverage brand and competitor insights across an organizations social media presence.













Additionally, organizations can address other use cases with unique solutions enabled by the aiWARE low-code Automate+Studio workflow tool, built either by the customer, the implementation partner or Veritone's professional services team. Organizations can also use aiWAREs intelligent data lake to store AI-generated insights and report on them with their visualization tool of choice.









Veritones Interaction Analytics sheds light on the 80% of the world's data trapped in unstructured data sources, opening up vast new opportunities for our analytics business, said Mark Frisch, CEO & founder of Marquee Crew, a data and analytics company. Since these solutions are powered by Veritone aiWARE, we know we will always have the best AI models available for extracting data and insight from video, images, audio and text."









With Veritone Interaction Analytics, enterprises can take advantage of AI-powered customer interaction insights across a wide range of their unstructured data, including:















Video and audio recordings from sales and professional services calls to improve training, identify feature, product or brand mentions, measure how often certain key words and phrases are mentioned and correlate to successful or unsuccessful outcomes, and detect conversational sentiment.









Audio files from call center, telemedicine or financial services calls to monitor compliance, analyze sentiment and ensure that representatives stay on topic.









Social media content (video, audio, images, gifs) for marketing and product intelligence to recognize potential partnerships, maintain brand strength and understand customer sentiment on product or brand.













It is important for enterprises to extract as much insight as possible from their data to stay competitive, said Chad Steelberg, chairman and CEO of Veritone. In an increasingly digital world, more unstructured data is available than ever before. With every call, text and social media interaction that occurs, enterprises need an automated way to extract insights from this data. Artificial intelligence that is easy to use and delivers near-real-time takeaways will be key to making these insights available to drive better business decisions.









For more information on Veritone Interaction Analytics, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.veritone.com%2Fanalytics%2F.









About Veritone









Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The companys proprietary operating system, aiWARE, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The companys AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has offices in California and London. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.









Safe Harbor Statement









This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Veritone's Interaction Analytics solutions, their capabilities and the expected benefits to customers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as may, will, expect, believe, anticipate, intend, could, estimate or continue or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritones SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





