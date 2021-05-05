Emerging Markets Report: Rapid and Real Time

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Emerging Markets Report: Rapid and Real Time

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allow us to introduce Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA, RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2). The Company is a technology innovation company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with a team of Canadian experts focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics, AI data science sectors, and IoT cybersecurity sectors. Relay Medical announced on April 14, 2021 that together in conjunction with Fio Corporation and Fios joint venture company, Fionet Rapid Response Group, an agreement with LifeLabs was completed, to deploy the Fionet Platform for COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time tracking across Canada, and will be used to launch the Companys platform to support COVID-19 testing at Canadas largest international airport Pearson International.

For those south of the Canadian border, LifeLabs is Canadas largest provider of specialty laboratory testing services, laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems. For Relay Medical, this is a major partner who can introduce this technology far and wide.

LifeLabs supports 20 million patient visits annually and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and its 6,000 employees.

Its a massive footprint. And its much needed.

A quote from Dr. Greenberg who is the CEO of Fionet Rapid Response, says it best.

COVID-19s threat to personal and economic well-being across the country created a need for innovation in technology and service. Through this alliance, LifeLabs and FRR are bringing into any community setting the caliber of automated, quality-controlled testing and tracking that previously was available only in centralized lab facilities.

And thats whats significant here in our estimation that FRR can bring this fast, accurate testing to any community directly, instead of compelling them to go to a lab and wait to find out results.

Now, LifeLabs will provide the Fionet Platform in community-based settings at multiple sites across Canada, including airports, pop-up labs, and installations for small businesses.

The business opportunity on top of this public service is that each Fionet device can process 60 tests an hour and provide results within 15 minutes, on a fee per test basis.

There is both a massive need and a massive opportunity in the offering which provides rapid results in real time.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $175,000 by Relay Medical Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: [email protected]
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

ti?nf=ODIyOTI0NSM0MTY0MjMxIzUwMDA3OTg1MA==
45d2aa2b-52b6-4848-9529-3cae093c3c13
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)