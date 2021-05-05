Emerging Markets Report: Rapid and Real Time

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allow us to introduce Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA, RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2). The Company is a technology innovation company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with a team of Canadian experts focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics, AI data science sectors, and IoT cybersecurity sectors. Relay Medical announced on April 14, 2021 that together in conjunction with Fio Corporation and Fios joint venture company, Fionet Rapid Response Group, an agreement with LifeLabs was completed, to deploy the Fionet Platform for COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time tracking across Canada, and will be used to launch the Companys platform to support COVID-19 testing at Canadas largest international airport Pearson International.

For those south of the Canadian border, LifeLabs is Canadas largest provider of specialty laboratory testing services, laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems. For Relay Medical, this is a major partner who can introduce this technology far and wide.

LifeLabs supports 20 million patient visits annually and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and its 6,000 employees.

Its a massive footprint. And its much needed.

A quote from Dr. Greenberg who is the CEO of Fionet Rapid Response, says it best.

COVID-19s threat to personal and economic well-being across the country created a need for innovation in technology and service. Through this alliance, LifeLabs and FRR are bringing into any community setting the caliber of automated, quality-controlled testing and tracking that previously was available only in centralized lab facilities.

And thats whats significant here in our estimation that FRR can bring this fast, accurate testing to any community directly, instead of compelling them to go to a lab and wait to find out results.



Now, LifeLabs will provide the Fionet Platform in community-based settings at multiple sites across Canada, including airports, pop-up labs, and installations for small businesses.

The business opportunity on top of this public service is that each Fionet device can process 60 tests an hour and provide results within 15 minutes, on a fee per test basis.

There is both a massive need and a massive opportunity in the offering which provides rapid results in real time.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $175,000 by Relay Medical Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com