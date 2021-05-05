Logo
Unisys Earns the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 5, 2021

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, and with the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SQL Server 2008 R2, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud.

"This latest recognition from Microsoft showcases our ability to assist clients in migrating mission critical decision-making workloads to the cloud," said Mike Morrison, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure, Unisys. "We deliver seamless migrations for our clients, enabling them to unlock greater productivity and continuously innovate and evolve their business strategies and achieve their desired outcomes."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights thepartners who can beviewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. Unisys clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

Unisys' Cloud Management Platform accelerates the secure adoption of cloud services for a variety of workloads. In the fourth quarter of 2020, both Information Services Group (ISG) and NelsonHall recognized Unisys as a leader for its cloud offerings. ISG recognized Unisys as a leader in Consulting and Technology Services for Mid-Market and Managed Public Cloud Services in the U.S. NelsonHall named Unisys a Leader in the NelsonHall vendor evaluation for Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management in the Overall market segment.

For more information on Unisys' cloud offerings, click here.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0505/9831

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-earns-the-windows-server-and-sql-server-migration-to-microsoft-azure-advanced-specialization-301283853.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

