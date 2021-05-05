UBS Expands Zero Management Fee Offering for Separately Managed Accounts to Include Model Portfolios From Third Party Asset Managers





UBS Wealth Management USA (WM USA) is pleased to announce it will expand its offering of zero fee Separately Managed Accounts (SMA), with no additional investment manager fee, to include model portfolios developed by BlackRock, Capital Group, home of American Funds, Dimensional Fund Advisors, J.P. Morgan, Natixis Investment Managers and Nuveen. Starting May 5, clients will have access to eight model portfolio suites within this innovative pricing framework.









Each model has been carefully constructed by its manager to address a range of objectives and enable UBSs Financial Advisors to effectively address a broader variety of client needs. All SMA strategies will be made available through WM USA's ACCESS platform. Vestmark Advisory Solutions (VAS), will serve as the discretionary overlay manager responsible for model implementation.









"Im pleased that we can increase investor choice and provide greater differentiation to meet our clients unique needs, outcomes and investment objectives," said Jason Chandler, Head of Wealth Management USA at UBS. "At the same time, we're giving our advisors a competitive advantage by adding strategies that complement our offering in a pricing structure our clients love."









We are incredibly proud to be providing an innovative, turnkey solution that connects UBS advisors with a wide array of SMA strategies from some of the worlds top asset managers, said John Lunny, Chief Executive Officer of Vestmark. Due to Vestmarks deep, long-standing relationship with UBS, we have been able to seamlessly enable a distribution solution with these top-tier asset managers and quickly bring this solution to market.









In January 2020, UBS launched an innovative zero manager fee pricing structure for strategies available from UBS Asset Management, and became the first firm to provide clients with access to select SMAs with no additional manager fee. In June 2020, UBS expanded+this+offering to include third-party asset manager strategies with no additional fees. Certain strategies, such as those that include sustainable investing or personalized tax management, can be selected for a fee.









"We're pleased that a premier group of asset managers have joined our open architecture offering for clients," said Steve Mattus, Head of Americas Advisory and Planning Products at UBS Global Wealth Management. "We continue to focus on providing the best possible advisory products and services to our clients from across the industry."









Notes to Editors









About UBS Global Wealth Management





As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.









UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.









1 Some strategies may include a premium fee in addition to the management fee.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005123/en/