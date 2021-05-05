Logo
Viant Enhances Contextual Targeting Capabilities With Peer39 Partnership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Viant+Technology+Inc.(NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, and Peer39, the leading provider of AI-powered contextual targeting and brand protection technology for digital advertising, today announced the successful integration of Peer39's Advanced Contextual Data Marketplace into Viant's advertising software, Adelphic. The integration scales Adelphic's library of pre-bid contextual data providers, accelerating advertisers' abilities to elevate their media performance in cookieless environments.



"Viant's industry-leading solutions empower advertisers to reach all types of audiences in privacy-friendly, cookieless environments," said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. "This recent integration with Peer39 offers brands and agencies more options to deliver their messages via contextually-relevant environments."



In a 2021 poll of 146 buy-side professionals conducted by Digiday+Research, more than half of respondents noted they were spending more money on contextual targeting to prepare for the end of third-party cookies.



"We are entering a privacy-first era of marketing, where the data used in advertising campaigns is under greater scrutiny than ever before," said Mario Diez, CEO, Peer39. "To succeed in this era, advertisers need access to reliable, privacy-compliant data signals that will last into the future. This collaboration with Viant broadens that accessibility, creating new ways for advertisers to obtain cookie-free contextual data to target their campaigns across web, mobile and CTV environments."



About Peer39



Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analysing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.



For more information, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.peer39.com%2F



About Viant



Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant's self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant's Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger's 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com+or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn+and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005319/en/

