Domo Rated as an Exemplary Vendor in Ventana Research's 2021 Embedded Analytics and Data Value Index

Five of the categories within the Value Index evaluate a products experience and the ability to support the breadth and depth of business and technology needs for analytics and data, while the other two categories address customer experience and the supporting vendor validation and total cost of ownership/return on investment. Product experience criteria include usability, manageability, reliability, capability and adaptability.









As an Exemplary vendor, Domo performed among the best in meeting the overall Product and Customer Experience requirements. Domos modern BI platform enables companies to extend the value of their data beyond the organization. With Domo Everywhere, users can securely embed custom-branded, interactive analytics and dashboards directly within an organizations portal, website or app, or make them available to customers and partners via hosted Domo analytics environments.









The role of analytics and data is to provide everyone in an organization, as well as customers, partners and suppliers, guidance in performing their jobs with metrics, visualizations and narratives of the past, present and future, said David Menninger, SVP and Research Director at Ventana Research. Our Value Index helps organizations assess whether vendors meet the need to embed analytics and data within business processes, applications and systems used across the workforce, to best meet the requirements in every enterprise.









Domo enables businesses to get the most from their high-value data assets by easily and securely extending the value of that data inside and outside their organization, said Josh James, Founder and CEO of Domo. Domos embedded analytics capabilities take modern BI for all to the next level by helping organizations deepen relationships with customers, partners and suppliers and monetize that differentiation.









Domo was also rated an Exemplary vendor in Ventana Researchs 2021 Mobile Analytics and Data Value Index, 2021 Analytics and Data Value Index and Domos customer Unilever received the Ventana Digital Leadership Award in Analytics for the application of analytics in Unilevers nationwide philanthropic initiative, United for America, during the coronavirus pandemic.









For more information on Ventana Researchs 2021 Value Index for Embedded Analytics and Business Intelligence, visit here.









