Neonode to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on May 12, 2021 at 10AM EDT/4PM CET

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday May 12, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 10AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Maria Ek, CFO, Johan Swartz, Vice President Sales APAC, Jonas Wrn, Vice President Sales EMEA, Anthony Uhrick, Vice President Sales AMER, and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in number for the conference call is toll-free: (877) 539-0733 (U.S. domestic), +1 (678) 607-2005 (international) or 08 566 193 61 (Sweden). To access the call all participants must use the following Conference ID: #8059689. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3146336/24E4687419DD47509F3594BD41128131

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion 5/12/2021 (13:00PM EST) to 5/26/2021 (23:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these Dial-In Numbers (800) 585-8367, (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and the Conference ID #8059689.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Financial Officer
Maria Ek
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-12--2021,c3339933

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3339933/1413218.pdf

Neonode to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12, 2021

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonode-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-12-2021-301284521.html

SOURCE Neonode

