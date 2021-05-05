Logo
Keysight's Automotive Cybersecurity Test System Selected by Eastern Michigan University's School of Information Security & Applied Computing

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image



Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Eastern Michigan Universitys (EMU) School of Information Security & Applied Computing, announced that EMU has selected Keysights Automotive+Cybersecurity+Penetration+Test+System to support the next generation of cybersecurity engineers and researchers studying at the EMU GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.



Cybersecurity is essential in vehicles, especially as they become more autonomous. Ensuring comprehensive coverage of the many attack surfaces and vulnerabilities in connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) is challenging as new versions of software are consistently downloaded.



Keysights Automotive Cybersecurity system offers end-to-end device security testing and covers all access interfaces, which enables customers to quickly detect and fix vulnerabilities. It is a scalable system that allows customers to validate the robustness of a cars electronic control unit (ECU) / telematic control unit (TCU), as well as subcomponents, to protect the car against cyberattacks.



Keysights recent acquisitions and technology advancements in wireless security assessment enable us to offer exceptional solutions that test and measure many facets of a vehicle, said Steve McGregory, senior director of Keysights ATI Research Center. Utilizing Keysight solutions within academia settings, like Eastern Michigan University, enhances the capability of students and helps strengthen security within the connected vehicle.



It is required to meet the mandate for selling cars into the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) markets starting with model year 2022. UNECE is one of the five regional commissions under the jurisdiction of the United Nations Economic and Social Council and was established to promote economic cooperation and integration among its member states.



Keysights Automotive Cybersecurity solution offers repeatable, automated testing to rapidly cover a large matrix of vulnerabilities with an audit trail back to ISO/SAE 21434, the first standard addressing cybersecurity in vehicles. Additional key customer benefits include:





  • PathWave+Test+Automation built on OpenTAP, which delivers repeatable, rapid testing in an open environment.





  • Application+and+Threat+Intelligence+Research from Keysight experts who continuously research and monitor the global threat landscape and provide actionable intelligence to ensure maximum cybersecurity coverage.





  • Novel cybersecurity attack tools and techniques against wireless interfaces such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Cellular to validate known or discovernew vulnerabilities.





The EMU GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology, which houses the School of Information Security & Applied Computing, provides world-class experiences in engineering, technology, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, drone technology, gaming, aviation, and other areas of study in high-demand career fields.



The GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology is committed to providing our students with the very best experience and education possible across a number of high job growth industries, said Samir Tout, EMU professor of Information Security and Applied Computing, who is leading the collaboration for the University. The hands-on experience that Keysight Technologies test system will give our students is exactly what prepares and positions them for successful and competitive career opportunities upon graduation. Students had a chance to experiment with it and even contribute to it in the capstone course this semester, and it was clear to see it would be an invaluable addition for current and future students.



We are very excited to support the training of future Cyber-warriors in this critical space, said Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager of Keysights Automotive & Energy Solutions business unit. Eastern Michigan University is a great partner to further develop security tools and knowledge to strengthen vehicle security as autonomous vehicles will become more common in future traffic environments.



About Eastern Michigan University



Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 16,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and, its graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the+University%27s+website.



About Keysight Technologies



Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysights dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrows technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.



Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005743/en/

