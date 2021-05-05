Why Commodity Prices Are Soaring

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Why Commodity Prices Are Soaring

The boom in commodity prices isn't expected to end anytime soon.

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Commodity prices have been soaring in recent months. Lumber futures, copper futures, and steel futures are rallying day after day, hitting multi-year highs and pushing inflation higher.

March prices for final demand goods advanced 1.7%, with the index for final demand services moving up 0.7%. The final demand index increased 4.2% for the 12 months ended in March.

Nonetheless, the Federal Reserve doesn't seem to be concerned. In debating the global economy's state in April, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talked of bottleneck inflation. That is inflation due to a delayed response of the economy's supply-side to a rapid expansion of the demand side, which creates shortages, pushing prices higher.

Bottleneck inflation is usually temporary as price hikes will gradually temper off as supply catches up with demand.

While it makes sense, this theory cannot explain the multi-year rally in commodity prices. What can describe it is the unusual nature of the Covid-19 recession, whereby household spending on cyclical items like home appliances, home improvements, and new homes remained high. These are sectors that are heavy users of materials like copper, plywood, and steel. Sales of new US single-family homes jumped 20.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1021 thousand in March of 2021. It is the highest reading since August of 2006.

That isn't the way it is supposed to be. Cyclical sectors usually decline sharply during recessions, as income and consumer spending drop. But not this time around. Fiscal and monetary spending helped households maintain their purchasing power, increase savings and search for rural homes to escape from city life, which lost its appeal during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, ultra-low interest rates made mortgages more affordable, adding fuel to the demand for new homes and eventually commodities.

Now that the Covid-19 recession and the economy are recovering, cyclical sectors could get the usual boost from rising employment and incomes, which means more new home sales and more demand for commodities.

In short, the boom in commodity prices is the result of fiscal and monetary easing, which supply-side bottlenecks have aided. And it isn't expected to end anytime soon unless the Feds reverse these policies. But don't count on it. The Fed doesn't seem to run out of excuses to keep interest rates near zero, while the Federal government doesn't seem to run out of causes to keep on spending.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.