May Members Engagement Meeting

GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to speak with members and answer any questions that came up during his presentation. He gave the audience a look at several of the new operating data charts that have been added to the stock summary pages and highlighted the brand new stock notes feature.

Watch the full video here:

The presentation started off with a look at some of the new operating data charts that have been added to stock summary pages. These charts, along with all the operating data that GuruFocus currently has access to, are now available for all U.S. companies. These data points can be extremely helpful in comparing companies to their competitors across an industry. All operating data can now be found on its own tab on each stock page.

It is important to note that the operating data for companies will differ as you transition between industries. Insurance companies will show different data points than retail companies, for example. As well, each of the data points can be expanded into a chart so that it can be visualized over time. Tian used Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial) and Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM, Financial) to highlight these features.

While showing off these new operating data charts, Tian also showed users the new links that are available for quickly navigating around the stock summary page. These links allow users to quickly move between warning signs, financials, performance and even the descriptions of companies before jumping to the top of the page without having to scroll.

From there, Tian dove into a new feature that he is very excited about. The stock notes feature can now be found on the right-hand side of each stock screen. It allows members to quickly jot down their notes and thought process when considering a company. All of these notes are then saved and can be accessed moving into the future. This allows members to keep track of their thought process and reflect on why they may have bought or sold that company at any given time.

Tian explained that moving into the future, the plan is to create a function within the stock notes that allows for members to engage each other in discussions about companies and why they might be a good investment. This will allow members to educate each other and further develop their investment philosophies.

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

