TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal - Part 3: Answering Common Questions on Common Wage and Hour Issues in California

A Virtual Discussion with Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet, and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California
DUBLIN, Calif., May 5, 2021
WHAT:
TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal
Part 3: Answering Questions on Common Wage and Hour
Issues in California
Join TriNet for the final of a three-part webinar series designed to
give California employers practical advice and answers to common
questions on tricky wage and hour situations related to working
from home. The Labor Commissioner's Office will join TriNet to
answer questions on the following topics and more:
- Worker classification
- Expenses
- Minimum wage
- Final pay
As millions of people continue to work from home, the webinar
series tackles some of the common issues that small and medium-
size businesses face.
WHO:
Samantha Wellington, senior vice president,
chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet
Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner,
State of California
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Register here to join the webinar.
