TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal - Part 3: Answering Common Questions on Common Wage and Hour Issues in California

DUBLIN, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal

Part 3: Answering Questions on Common Wage and Hour

Issues in California





Join TriNet for the final of a three-part webinar series designed to

give California employers practical advice and answers to common

questions on tricky wage and hour situations related to working

from home. The Labor Commissioner's Office will join TriNet to

answer questions on the following topics and more:





- Worker classification

- Expenses

- Minimum wage

- Final pay





As millions of people continue to work from home, the webinar

series tackles some of the common issues that small and medium-

size businesses face.





Watch part 1 and part 2 on demand here.



WHO: Samantha Wellington, senior vice president,

chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet





Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner,

State of California



WHEN: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET



WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet

