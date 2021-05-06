Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Sells Paycom Software Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Enbridge Inc

- New Purchases: THO, TRP, SHLX, PSXP, NXST, CQP, HESM, DKL, AOS,
- Added Positions: SHW, AVGO, OKE, DBX, EVA, SSNC, FTNT, ETRN, DOX, MPLX, FB, URI, MSFT, CDW, LMT, MMP, UNH, HD, AMGN, TROW, ABBV, TMO, STE, GS, ORLY, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: ENB, PBA, EPD, LRCX, ICE, ABT, CVS, ULTA, HON, MCK, BLK, PH, WMB, QRVO,
- Sold Out: PAYC, PLNT, D, KMI, VFC,
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 4,817 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.75%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 15,896 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 15,782 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 22,622 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,793 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86%
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 38,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 221.25%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 17,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 95.67%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $443.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 60.70%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 75.46%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.
