Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Sells Paycom Software Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Enbridge Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Sells Paycom Software Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Enbridge Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Groesbeck Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc, Thor Industries Inc, TC Energy Corp, Shell Midstream Partners LP, sells Paycom Software Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Enbridge Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp owns 89 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/groesbeck+investment+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 4,817 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.75%
  2. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 15,896 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  3. CDW Corp (CDW) - 15,782 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 22,622 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,793 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86%
New Purchase: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 38,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 221.25%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 17,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 95.67%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $443.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 60.70%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 75.46%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:

1. GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider