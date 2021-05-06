Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Sells Paycom Software Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Enbridge Inc

New Purchases: THO, TRP, SHLX, PSXP, NXST, CQP, HESM, DKL, AOS,

Investment company Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Broadcom Inc, Thor Industries Inc, TC Energy Corp, Shell Midstream Partners LP, sells Paycom Software Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Enbridge Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp owns 89 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 4,817 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.75% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 15,896 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% CDW Corp (CDW) - 15,782 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 22,622 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,793 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86%

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 38,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 221.25%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 17,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 95.67%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $443.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 60.70%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 75.46%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.