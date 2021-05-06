Charlie Munger: 'I Think It Must End Badly but I Don't Know When'

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Charlie Munger: 'I Think It Must End Badly but I Don't Know When'

Now could be the right time to plan for the next market crash

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) vice chairman Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) is a man of few words. However, his quotes can be extremely informative. As such, they are often helpful in guiding investors through a range of stock market conditions.

His comments at the Daily Journal (DJCO) annual meeting in February were typically succinct. One notable example was when he was asked whether the current stock market environment is akin to the technology bubble of the late 90s, in terms of wild speculation being rife and investor sentiment being excessively high.

Munger's response was very straightforward. His full answer to the question was: "I think it must end badly but I don't know when."

In my opinion, his short answer perfectly sums up the current investing environment. The stock market's past performance shows that upward trends do not last in perpetuity. Instead of gradually coming to an end and experiencing a slow-paced reversal, stock markets have often delivered short, sharp declines after bull runs.

This situation occurred when the technology bubble, which burst in the early 2000s. A similar event could realistically take place at some point in future after the S&P 500's 85% surge since March 2020.

Timing the market

Munger's answer to the question also highlighted the dilemma that investors face at the present time. Even though a market crash is very likely to take place in future, anticipating when it will occur is impossible. Irrational behavior among investors can persist for many months and even years. Indeed, the dot com bubble continued to grow in size long after many value investors declared that the stock market was trading at excessively high levels.

In my view, a sensible approach to the current situation is to avoid trying to second-guess market movements. Instead, preparing for the next bear market could be a prudent approach. For example, ensuring any new purchases or current holdings are not trading at excessive prices versus their intrinsic values. If they are, selling them and moving into other stocks or cash could be a sound strategy.

In addition, diversifying across a range of companies and sectors may help to protect an investor against a particularly challenging period for specific sectors. This took place in the dot-com crash, when technology stocks were impacted to a greater extent than many other sectors.

These views can perhaps best be summarized by Munger's partner at Berkshire Hathaway,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio). When discussing the prospect of a stock market crash, he previously stated: "Predicting rain doesn't count, building an ark does."

Now could be an opportune moment to start planning for the almost inevitable stock market crash, given Munger's track record as an investor and his recent negative comments regarding the ending of the current bull market.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)