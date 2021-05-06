Protolabs to Host Virtual Investor Day on May 20, 2021





Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will host an Investor Day virtually on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Rob Bodor, Protolabs President and Chief Executive Officer, and additional members of the executive leadership team will discuss the next phase of the companys strategic evolution as the leader in digital manufacturing.









The presentation will begin at 10 a.m. EDT, immediately followed by a question-and-answer session with management. To access and register for the event, please use this link.









A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of Protolabs website. Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to participate in the webcast.









About Protolabs









Protolabs is the worlds leading digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005172/en/