KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JPMorgan Chase, sells Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Iridium Communications Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kfa+private+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 98,261 shares, 22.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 60,421 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 112,227 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 81,805 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 90,722 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2314.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1989.57%. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $97.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 75,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 43.11%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 44.29%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $235.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.97.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC keeps buying

