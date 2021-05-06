Investment Partners Ltd Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Tiffany, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: ABBV, GOOGL, XLF, MUA, MDY, IJR, FNF, GS, ADM, SPYV, AMT, WOR, SBUX, ASML, TD, GUNR, TGT, GD, XLE,

Investment company Investment Partners Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , sells Tiffany, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Partners Ltd . As of 2021Q1, Investment Partners Ltd owns 154 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 49,675 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 75,100 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 104,882 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,695 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,781 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2314.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.23 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 54,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 129.17%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $247.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 88,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.