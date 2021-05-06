Investment Partners Ltd Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Tiffany, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: ABBV, GOOGL, XLF, MUA, MDY, IJR, FNF, GS, ADM, SPYV, AMT, WOR, SBUX, ASML, TD, GUNR, TGT, GD, XLE,
- Added Positions: VIG, IVE, IVW, VWO, USMV, VIGI, VSS, PYPL, EFA, IWS, VEA, VNQ, SLV, DNP, EFAV, NKE, INTC, BSV, SHM, SDY, IGSB, XBI, BNDX, HD, PEP, COST, ADBE, UNH, ACN, VZ, BND, GOOG, PFE, XLB, AMZN, T, XLK, XOM, ABT, HDV, DVY, MRK, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: V, IWN, CL, PG, AEP, IWO, SPY, LMT, IWP, STIP, LCNB, IBM, FB, SHYG, CVX, BA, VONE, IWM, ENB, CMCSA, AMGN,
- Sold Out: TIF, DLR, VOO, XLY, QCOM, GLD,
For the details of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+partners+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 49,675 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 75,100 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 104,882 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,695 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,781 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2314.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc (MUA)
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.23 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 603 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 54,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 129.17%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $247.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 88,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD . Also check out:
1. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros