Capital Wealth Management, Llc Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Investment company Capital Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Capital Wealth Management, Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 72,355 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 135,175 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 115,750 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.64% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,036 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 135,675 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.26%

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 100,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 23,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $97.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.