Capital Wealth Management, Llc Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

- New Purchases: FREL,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VOE, VUG, IEMG, IEFA, VTV, SCZ, SPY, VO, SRLN, JKH, VAW, FNDF, ANGL, BNDX, VBK, ICVT,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, IJR, IJH, SPEM, FSKR, VOO, VB, SCHP, XLB,
For the details of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 72,355 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 135,175 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 115,750 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.64%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,036 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 135,675 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.26%
Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 100,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 23,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.35%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $97.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.
