Altium Capital Management LP Buys Progenity Inc, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Sells Ocuphire Pharma Inc, AnaptysBio Inc, Genprex Inc

Investment company Altium Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Progenity Inc, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, CareDx Inc, Nevro Corp, sells Ocuphire Pharma Inc, AnaptysBio Inc, Genprex Inc, Cogent Biosciences Inc, Immunic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altium Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Altium Capital Management LP owns 94 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Curis Inc (CRIS) - 772,009 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) - 562,954 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 417.45% Progenity Inc (PROG) - 1,748,252 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) - 230,063 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.41% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) - 548,225 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Progenity Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,748,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 548,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 81,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48. The stock is now traded at around $161.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Celsion Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.79 and $2.81, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $1.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 3,496,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.25 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $29.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc by 417.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $13.83. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 562,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 175.20%. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 210,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc by 182.64%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 209,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 195.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 229,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc by 95.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $24.16, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 199,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 230,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Immunic Inc. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MICT Inc. The sale prices were between $1.73 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.27.

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.21.