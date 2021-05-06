Logo
Altium Capital Management LP Buys Progenity Inc, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Sells Ocuphire Pharma Inc, AnaptysBio Inc, Genprex Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Altium Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Progenity Inc, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, CareDx Inc, Nevro Corp, sells Ocuphire Pharma Inc, AnaptysBio Inc, Genprex Inc, Cogent Biosciences Inc, Immunic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altium Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Altium Capital Management LP owns 94 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altium Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altium+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altium Capital Management LP
  1. Curis Inc (CRIS) - 772,009 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
  2. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) - 562,954 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 417.45%
  3. Progenity Inc (PROG) - 1,748,252 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) - 230,063 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.41%
  5. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) - 548,225 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Progenity Inc (PROG)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Progenity Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,748,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 548,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 81,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48. The stock is now traded at around $161.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Celsion Corp (CLSN)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Celsion Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.79 and $2.81, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $1.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 3,496,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.25 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $29.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc by 417.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $13.83. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 562,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 175.20%. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 210,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc by 182.64%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 209,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 195.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 229,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc by 95.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $24.16, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 199,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 230,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Sold Out: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Sold Out: Immunic Inc (IMUX)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Immunic Inc. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

Sold Out: Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16.

Sold Out: MICT Inc (MICT)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MICT Inc. The sale prices were between $1.73 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.27.

Sold Out: SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX)

Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Altium Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Altium Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Altium Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altium Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altium Capital Management LP keeps buying
