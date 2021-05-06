Altium Capital Management LP Buys Progenity Inc, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Sells Ocuphire Pharma Inc, AnaptysBio Inc, Genprex Inc

- New Purchases: PROG, ALDX, CDNA, NVRO, CLSN, RYTM, FBRX, MREO, RNA, TFFP, NBEV, GKOS, KALV, INFI, IFRX, EYPT, MORF, NUVA, GMTX, PHAS, CFMS, DYN, PROF, CYTK, WVE, MEIP, MCRB, VREX, ADMS, PXS, CALA, YMTX, MGTA, LCY, ACEV, SLRX, STIM, BWAY, XGN, CMLF, VRAY, QELL, SPNV, CCAC, MOTV, SYRS, VERB,
- Added Positions: VRCA, TVTX, TCRR, IMVT, HARP, EPIX, CTMX, AUPH, ARQT, PTGX, PODD, GMED, XENT, CNST, OCUL, LNTH,
- Reduced Positions: OCUP, GNPX, CLDX, CSTL, ITCI, CBIO, CHRS, INSM, ARYA, ILMN, ONCT, HAE, STRO, MYGN, CRIS, VSTM, BLU, SNDX, AVDL, SIEN,
- Sold Out: ANAB, COGT, IMUX, CRDF, MICT, SCYX, OEG, NNDM, FSDC, CMLFU, TLSA, KPTI, DXCM, RIGL, ICUI, OTIC, OPTN, BCRX, CLRB, EPZM, LIFE, NMTR, CNSP, VERO, QTNT, LYRA,
- Curis Inc (CRIS) - 772,009 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) - 562,954 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 417.45%
- Progenity Inc (PROG) - 1,748,252 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) - 230,063 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.41%
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) - 548,225 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Progenity Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 1,748,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 548,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 81,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48. The stock is now traded at around $161.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Celsion Corp (CLSN)
Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Celsion Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.79 and $2.81, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $1.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 3,496,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)
Altium Capital Management LP initiated holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.25 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $29.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA)
Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc by 417.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $13.83. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 562,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)
Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 175.20%. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 210,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)
Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc by 182.64%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 209,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 195.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 229,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP)
Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc by 95.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $24.16, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 199,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)
Altium Capital Management LP added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 230,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)
Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4.Sold Out: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)
Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63.Sold Out: Immunic Inc (IMUX)
Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Immunic Inc. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $17.02.Sold Out: Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)
Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16.Sold Out: MICT Inc (MICT)
Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MICT Inc. The sale prices were between $1.73 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.27.Sold Out: SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX)
Altium Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.21.
