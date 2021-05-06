Medolife Rx Implements Proprietary Electro Solution, Further Increasing Efficacy of Polarization Technology

BURBANK, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it has successfully implemented a new technology into its polarization methodology that further increases the effect of polarization, where it increases efficacy and potency of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for use in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

Proprietary to the Company, the original polarization technology was developed by Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian and increases the potency of single molecules and complex compounds. The polarization process leverages quantum biology with the goal of creating a resonating effect. In order to achieve this, scientists need molecules at very high frequencies. Generating these high frequencies is commonly done through harmonics; however, in order to generate frequencies at the levels needed to achieve resonance, the use of harmonics tends to generate a large amount of heat. The new process designed by Dr. Mikaelian leverages electromagnetics of A/C and D/C currents in order to achieve the frequencies needed, with little heat. Additionally, with the increased spectrum of frequencies now possible, the company is able to increase the efficacy of its polarization technique and redirect resources previously needed to manage the high heat.

Science is about constant improvement, and we achieved a very tangible example of that in this case, Dr. Mikaelian said. While our polarization methodology is patented and efficacious, we are working on a new scientific approach, and that provides us the opportunity to identify inefficiencies and make changes to improve them. In this case, we took a very successful process and made it even better. This further illustrates to me that we have so much more room for scientific breakthroughs in the work we are doing, even beyond our proven approach to polarization.

Medolife leverages this polarization technology in both its nutraceutical consumer wellness products as well as in its pharmaceutical drug candidates, where the Company is conducting clinical trials in the areas of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus and various forms of cancer. The Companys lead product is Escozine, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Companys polarization technology. The Company has recently announced many milestones in its pharmaceutical programs, culminated in its first major drug product registration in the Dominican Republic (DR), allowing for sales of Escozine throughout Latin America.

Furthermore, the Company will continue to operate in the nutraceutical space with consumer products in general wellness, stress relief, anxiety treatment, and pain management.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Companys portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Companys lead clinical development programs include Escozine, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Companys polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelians polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Tom Nelson

https://ir.quantrx.com/

818-659-8052

Kyle Porter

[email protected]

858-264-6600