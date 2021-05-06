Dice Q1 Tech Job Report Shows Encouraging Growth in Tech Hiring with a 28% Increase in Job Postings

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Tech hiring surged in the first quarter, as optimism for a swift economic recovery drove tech job postings up 28% nationwide, according to the Q1 2021 Tech Job Report from Dice, a DHI Group, Inc. brand (NYSE: DHX). The strong quarter caps off four solid months of growth in tech job postings, presenting encouraging news for skilled technologists and a promising outlook for the tech hiring landscape.

"Tech hiring was at near record levels prior to the pandemic, and the data in our Q1 Tech Job Report shows that the demand for skilled technology talent is ramping up considerably. We saw open tech positions surpass 307,000 in March, and in the first quarter of this year, 60% of employers created more job postings than in Q1 2020," said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice, a DHI Group brand. "The continuous surge in tech job postings, combined with the low tech unemployment rate, offers a positive growth outlook for technologist hiring and for the landscape as a whole for the remainder of 2021."

Based on an analysis of more than two million job postings, the fifth edition of the Dice Tech Job Report offers data and insights on the state of tech hiring during the first quarter of 2021, delving into key tech job posting trends for cities, states, employers, occupations and skills. The first quarter report includes both year-over-year (YoY) comparisons and a focus on the areas demonstrating significant growth between February and March 2021.

Emerging Tech Hubs Continue to Drive Tech Job Growth

Several established and emerging tech hubs saw significant growth in job postings in March (compared to February). Richmond, VA saw the most growth with a 68% month-over-month increase. In Georgia, Alpharetta (+36% between February and March 2021) and Atlanta (+26%) saw increases; the state has long positioned itself as the Silicon Valley of the South. In Texas, Austin (+29%) and Dallas (+20%) continued to drive the state's hiring momentum, with both improving year-over-year hiring ranks by one place.

Job Posting Growth Rate

From February to March Richmond, VA 68% Alpharetta, GA 36% Salt Lake City, UT 33% San Antonio, TX 32% Columbus, OH 31% Redmond, WA 29% Austin, TX 29% Cincinnati, OH 29% Atlanta, GA 26% Cleveland, OH 25%

For the first quarter as a whole, California topped the list with 146,000 job postings, with the cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose showing the most hiring activity by job posting volume.

This edition of the report includes Dice's first Tech Hub Highlight, a new call-out section showcasing one tech hub per quarter. The first quarter highlight focuses on Seattle, offering details on hiring trends in the city, as well as cost of living, universities and a neighborhood spotlight. Seattle made a significant leap in tech hiring during the quarter, improving its rank by seven places as Seattle's Q1 hiring was led by Amazon, Facebook, Salesforce, Deloitte and Accenture.

Top Cities by Tech Job Postings (YoY Change, Q1 2021 to Q1 2020) Q1 2021

Rank City Rank

Change 1 New York, NY 0 2 Atlanta, GA +2 3 Chicago, IL 0 4 San Francisco, CA -2 5 Washington, DC 0 6 Seattle, WA +7 7 Austin, TX +1 8 Los Angeles, CA -1 9 Dallas, TX +1 10 Charlotte, NC -4

Product Manager Job Postings Surge; Machine Learning Becoming Mainstream

With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines and federal stimulus spending, many businesses have begun longer-term planning centered around innovation and transformation. As a result, product managers saw a surge in job postings, improving by 16 spots to 15th place.

Two skills that could cumulatively mean the difference between success and failure for many teams that were once highly specialized, have become more mainstream by rising to the top 50 skills machine learning (ranked 37th, up by 44) and Kubernetes (ranked 31st, up by 36).

Also crucial to company success, skills like DevOps and Microsoft Azure have remained in-demand:

DevOps (ranked 11th, improved by four) has stayed a high-paying and sought-after skill as companies continue to seek technologists who are well-versed in driving continuous delivery, delivering high product quality and optimizing the product lifecycle.

The first quarter saw a rise in the number of jobs demanding Microsoft Azure (ranked 41st, improved by 17) as Microsoft continues to invest in its cloud platform in an attempt to increase market share.

Top Tech Skills by Job Postings in Q1 (YoY Change, Q1 2020 to Q1 2021) Q1 2021

Rank Skill Rank

Change 1 Project Management +1 2 SQL -1 3 Java 0 4 Python +1 5 JavaScript -1 6 Linux 0 7 Technical Support +2 8 Business Process 0 9 Scrum +1 10 Quality Assurance and Control +1 11 DevOps +4 12 Information Systems +1 13 Oracle -6 14 Microsoft C# 0 15 Product Management +16 16 Git -4 17 Data Analysis +1 18 Project Planning and Development -2 19 Business Analysis -2 20 C++ +3 21 Atlassian JIRA +3 22 Agile Development -1 23 Product Development +11 24 Change Management +3 25 Systems Engineering +1 26 Technical Writing / Editing +12 27 SQL Server -7 28 Debugging +11 29 Data Science +36 30 Stakeholder Management +23 31 Kubernetes +36 32 .NET -13 33 SDLC -4 34 UNIX -12 35 Salesforce +16 36 Information Security +1 37 Machine Learning +44 38 Unit Testing -10 39 Process Improvement +6 40 Relational Databases -7 41 Microsoft Azure 17 42 SAP -17 43 Data Management +6 44 ETL -4 45 System Administration -9 46 Web Application Development -2 47 OOAD -5 48 Software as a Service +42 49 Microsoft Active Directory -6 50 Data Warehousing +2

Download the Report and Learn More

Dice Tech Job Report Overview and Methodology

To gather these insights, job posting data was provided by Dice's partner, Burning Glass Technologies, which has a database of more than 1 billion current and historical job postings worldwide. Dice analyzed over 2 million tech job postings in the U.S. To gather our specific dataset, we filtered for "Information Technology" jobs with hours that fall under "Full Time," "Part Time" and "Not Listed," as well as job types that are categorized as "Permanent," or "Not Listed." The datasets used for the "Employers" section were gathered by using the above criteria, with an additional filter for job postings that only derive from employer sites.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dice-q1-tech-job-report-shows-encouraging-growth-in-tech-hiring-with-a-28-increase-in-job-postings-301285087.html

