Marchex to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 13, 2021





Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), a leading provider of conversational analytics and solutions that connects the voice of the customer to your business, announced today that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on May 13, 2021 at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET. At that time, Marchex will post the press release in the Press Center section of its corporate website (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marchex.com%2Fabout-us%2Fpress%2F).









Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 13, 2021 to discuss the results and outlook for the company. A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Marchex website (http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.marchex.com%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results), where an archived version of the webcast will also be available two hours after completion of the call.









