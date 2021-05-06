Logo
CapTech Consulting Named Workday Application Management Services Partner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Application Management Services Partnership Founded on Long-Term Customer Relationship; Focused on Amplifying Workday's Comprehensive Finance and Human Resources Applications

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., May 6, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapTech Consulting (CapTech) today announced that it has been named a Workday Application Management Services (AMS) Partner. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

Workday Official Logo

New Application Management Services Partnership Founded on Long-Term Customer Relationship

As a Workday AMS Partner, CapTech will provide ongoing functional, technical, and administrative consulting to customers in production with Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide clients with real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.

Through its extensive experience leading large-scale, digital transformation projects, CapTech has built an outcome-oriented reputation with clients. This new partnership with Workday enables CapTech to help clients with:

  • Advanced Technology Integration including ties to sales and lead generation tools with Workday, as well as seamless, cross-platform data flow and governance
  • Break-Through Data Insight stemming from advanced analysis, visualization, and reporting of high-volume data sets that combine Workday and non-Workday data using Workday Prism Analytics
  • Comprehensive Change Management supporting clients through their deployment efforts, by ensuring that employees are properly trained and proficiently equipped to maximize the value of the Workday enterprise management cloud

"CapTech brings a distinct perspective to Workday customers because we start every effort with the most critical aspect of project success the end users' needs. We are thrilled to take our customer relationship to the next level today as a Workday AMS Partner," said Sandy Williamson, chairman of CapTech. "CapTech amplifies our clients' investments through a proven delivery framework that blends customized technology integrations with insightful, actionable data analytics that are powered by Workday."

About CapTech
CapTech is a technology consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. It does so by delivering the data, systems, and ingenuity organizations need to stay ahead and transform what's possible in a changing world. CapTech leaders are master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting their hands dirty with tailored solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, CapTech fuses technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Together with clients, CapTech drives outcomes that exceed the expected which is one of the reasons CapTech has been named to the Inc. 500/5000 list for over a decade. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com.

Media Relations Contact
Mary Everette Cann
917-923-6673
[email protected]

CapTech Ventures, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captech-consulting-named-workday-application-management-services-partner-301285158.html

SOURCE CapTech

