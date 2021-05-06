Lower Unemployment Claims Set the Stage for a Strong Payroll Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lower Unemployment Claims Set the Stage for a Strong Payroll Report

An improving economy and labor market will play a role in tomorrow's payroll report

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to 498,000 in the week ending May 1, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That's down from 553,000 reported in the previous week and the fourth consecutive week with claims below 600,000. The four-week moving average was 560,000, a decrease of 61,000 from the last week, the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020, when it was 225,500.

Unemployment claims are filed by unemployed individuals after a separation from their employers. The claims request a determination of basic eligibility for the unemployment insurance program.

Several factors drive the rapid improvement in the labor market, including the acceleration of the vaccination campaign, the gradual opening of businesses most affected by the pandemic and an accommodative monetary policy.

Then there's current and expected fiscal stimulus, like expanded unemployment benefits and Paycheck Protection Program loans. These benefits and loans are distributed to households and businesses under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Last week, the U.S. government said real gross domestic product, a measure of the nation's output adjusted for inflation-- increased at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter of 2021, following a 4.3% expansion in the previous three-month period. That was a big turnaround from a year ago when the U.S. economy suffered a significant decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, personal income jumped 21.1% month over month in March, rebounding from a 7% drop in February, the most significant rise on record. In addition, personal spending increased 4.2% from March, the most significant increase in consumption since June 2020.

An improving economy and labor market set the stage for a strong payroll report tomorrow, with estimates placing the number of April job gains in the range of 950,000 to 978,000, up from 916,000 in March.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.