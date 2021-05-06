Majority of Internal Audit Groups Slow to Adopt Next-Gen Technologies and Upskill; At Risk of Becoming Obsolete, According to Protiviti Survey

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Majority of Internal Audit Groups Slow to Adopt Next-Gen Technologies and Upskill; At Risk of Becoming Obsolete, According to Protiviti Survey

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Teams lacking digital skills and technology tools were most impacted by the work-from-home environment

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 6, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Protiviti's 2021 Next-Generation Internal Audit Survey, most of the chief audit executives (CAEs) and senior internal audit leaders surveyed reported that their teams are still in the early stages of, or have yet to embark on, their next-gen internal audit journeys. However, amidst the digital acceleration perpetuated by the COVID-19 pandemic and as internal audit teams face a more disruptive environment and demands to add value to their organizations, the positive news is that 66% of survey respondents report plans to increase their focus on innovation and transformation initiatives.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)

The survey revealed that only 14% of respondents identified their internal audit department as a "digital leader."

The benchmarking survey polled 874 executives in the first quarter of 2021, including CAEs and audit managers and directors across industries globally. Sixty percent have revenues of $1 billion or more. The survey revealed that only 14% of respondents identified their internal audit department as a "digital leader" characterized as reaping benefits of next-gen internal audit practices given their higher reported levels of maturity in governance, methodology and enabling technology. These digital leaders clearly stand out as having greater skills and capabilities for aligned assurance, as well as an agile audit approach and technology and data usage. The survey also found 72% of digital leader organizations report having been well prepared for the shift to a remote working model at the onset of COVID-19, compared to only 51% of all other organizations.

"COVID-19 laid bare the urgent need for internal audit groups to adopt technologies and upskill in order to be a more strategic partner and advisor to their C-suites, boards and audit committees," said Brian Christensen, executive vice president, global internal audit, Protiviti. "Internal audit must be able to leverage technology to deliver comprehensive analysis and insights on today's constantly evolving risk environment or they will become obsolete."

Areas of Lowest Maturity
The survey asked respondents to rate their level of maturity for a variety of next-gen internal audit capabilities across governance, methodology and enabling technology, and identified the following areas as those of the lowest maturity:

  1. Machine Learning (ML) & Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  2. Process Mining
  3. Automation
  4. Advanced Analytics

With the four areas of lowest maturity considered part of the "enabling technology" function, the survey reveals a clear lack of recognition of the link between effective governance and use of enabling technologies. Even among these lowest ranked areas, there was a stark disparity between digital leaders and other respondents, with digital leader organizations reporting a maturity level of 6.4 for advanced analytics compared to non-digital leaders who reported an average 3.8 maturity level on a 10.0 scale.

Christensen added, "After a challenging 2020 that required many internal audit functions to reprioritize projects, it's now time to refocus efforts on embracing the next generation of internal auditing as the new normal. As many organizations shift into a hybrid work model, it's critical that CAEs establish a clear roadmap to access and develop the skills needed for a next-gen audit function. For internal audit groups who are lagging in next-gen technology implementation, establishing frameworks for getting where they need to be with advanced analytics and other emerging technologies is of paramount importance."

Survey Resources Available
The survey report includes benchmarking results derived from more than 60 questions and discusses recommended steps for a roadmap to a next-gen audit function. The report is available for complimentary download here in addition to an infographic that highlights key findings and a podcast. A free 60-minute webinar will be conducted on May 13 at noon PDT featuring Christensen and Protiviti Managing Directors Jonathan Bronson, Nichole Minice and Andrew Struthers-Kennedy, to provide additional insights from the survey and discuss the implications for internal audit planning and priorities in today's quickly evolving business environment. To join the webinar, please register here.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and our independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos and an infographic of survey highlights (in PDF or JPEG formats) available upon request.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/majority-of-internal-audit-groups-slow-to-adopt-next-gen-technologies-and-upskill-at-risk-of-becoming-obsolete-according-to-protiviti-survey-301285775.html

SOURCE Protiviti

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)