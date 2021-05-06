Steve Mandel's Lone Pine Doubles Farfetch Stake

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Steve Mandel's Lone Pine Doubles Farfetch Stake

Firm plunges deeper into online luxury retail platform

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

After establishing an 8.06 million-share stake in Farfetch Ltd. (

FTCH, Financial) toward the end of 2020, Lone Pine Capital, the hedge fund founded by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) in 1997, revealed earlier this week it has nearly doubled its investment.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm picks stocks using a long-short strategy that focuses on bottom-up, fundamental analysis. Combining growth and value strategies, the firm, whose founder was a former "tiger cub" of

Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio), is known to not hold positions for very long.

According to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, Mandel's firm boosted its holding in the London-based online retail company by 99.31% on April 20, buying 8.01 million shares. The transaction had an impact of 1.31% on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $45.50 per share on the day of the purchase.

The firm now holds 16.07 million shares total, accounting for 2.62% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates Lone Pine has gained 0.9% on the investment since establishing it in the fourth quarter of 2020.

fd059d28345e3d0ae21d7b4968d2e473.png

Farfetch, which operates an online platform that connects sellers and buyers of personal luxury goods, has a $16.32 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $46.14 on Thursday with a price-sales ratio of 9.68.

While the stock has climbed more than 200% over the past 12 months, it has tumbled nearly 30% year to date.

1390306091711205376.png

Farfetch shares are, however, outperforming competitors Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) and Boazun Inc. (BZUN) by a wide margin.

1390306778641731584.png

On Feb. 25, the company reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results. For the three months ended Dec. 31, Farfetch posted an earnings loss of $6.53 per share on $540 million in revenue, which grew 41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the company recorded a 64% increase in revenue from the prior year to $1.7 billion. The earnings loss amounted to $9.75 per share.

1390317954201161728.png

In a statement, founder, Chairman and CEO Jose Neves said that while 2020 "put the Farfetch platform to the test," the company was able to establish a leadership position in the luxury fashion space.

"As we enter 2021, I am more energized than ever by the prospects of leveraging our incredible achievements to date and our unique platform capabilities to go after the significant growth opportunities we see in our vision to be a digital enabler connecting the creators, curators and consumers of the global luxury industry, both online and offline," he said.

Farfetch is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2021 financial results after the closing bell on May 13.

GuruFocus rated Farfetch's financial strength 3 out of 10. In addition to the Sloan ratio indicating poor earnings quality, the weak Altman Z-Score of -1.77 warns the company could be in danger of bankruptcy if it does not improve its liquidity.

The company's profitability fared even worse, scoring a 2 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is expanding, it is still negative and, along with the net margin and returns on equity and assets, underperforms a majority of industry peers. Farfetch is also supported by a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4, suggesting its business conditions are stable.

Mandel's firm has the largest stake in the company with a 4.53% stake. Other top guru shareholders of Farfetch are

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) & Co., Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio).

Additional trades and portfolio composition

Nearly half of Lone Pine's $27.51 billion equity portfolio, which was composed of 41 stocks as of March 31, is invested in the technology sector, followed by smaller holdings in the communication services, consumer cyclical and health care spaces.

1390312347171688448.png

Other cyclical retail stocks the firm held as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 were Carvana Co. (

CVNA, Financial), MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI, Financial), L Brands Inc. (LB, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial).

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg