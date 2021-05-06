Ako Capital Llp Buys Lyft Inc, Alcon Inc, Diageo PLC, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Marriott International Inc, Ferrari NV

New Purchases: LYFT, DEO, EFX,

LYFT, DEO, EFX, Added Positions: LIN, ALC, TMO, ADBE, OTIS, ALLE, MCO, ICE,

LIN, ALC, TMO, ADBE, OTIS, ALLE, MCO, ICE, Reduced Positions: MAR, EBAY, V, RACE, VRSK, FICO, PG, EL, ANSS, UAA, NKE, CLB, GOOG,

MAR, EBAY, V, RACE, VRSK, FICO, PG, EL, ANSS, UAA, NKE, CLB, GOOG, Sold Out: CHKP, RMD,

Investment company Ako Capital Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Lyft Inc, Alcon Inc, Diageo PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Marriott International Inc, Ferrari NV, ResMed Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ako Capital Llp. As of 2021Q1, Ako Capital Llp owns 27 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,221,213 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.44% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 274,101 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 9,331,429 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.08% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 6,265,169 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 209,946 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,538,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $180.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 748,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $235.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 458,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 41.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 6,265,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 39.03%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 735,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 38.95%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $478.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 640,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $107.01 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $115.53. The stock is now traded at around $138.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,575,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $327.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 756,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53.