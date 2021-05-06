Logo
Ako Capital Llp Buys Lyft Inc, Alcon Inc, Diageo PLC, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Marriott International Inc, Ferrari NV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ako Capital Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Lyft Inc, Alcon Inc, Diageo PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Marriott International Inc, Ferrari NV, ResMed Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ako Capital Llp. As of 2021Q1, Ako Capital Llp owns 27 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AKO CAPITAL LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ako+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AKO CAPITAL LLP
  1. Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,221,213 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.44%
  2. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 274,101 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 9,331,429 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.08%
  4. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 6,265,169 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.47%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 209,946 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 2,538,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $180.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 748,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $235.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 458,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 41.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 6,265,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 39.03%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 735,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 38.95%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $478.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 640,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $107.01 and $126.75, with an estimated average price of $115.53. The stock is now traded at around $138.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,575,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $327.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 756,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Ako Capital Llp sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of AKO CAPITAL LLP. Also check out:

