Renforth Infills and Extends Mineralization Down Dip at Parbec

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • PAR-20-115 was an undercut of PAR-20-107, results include 1.65 g/t gold over 3.7m, continuing mineralization down dip.
  • PAR-20-122 was testing for depth extension in the "Discovery Zone" area of Parbec's resource model, resulting in numerous mineralized intercepts, including 2.26 g/t gold over 1m.
  • PAR-20-123 was drilled to test historic (1940s) reported mineralization, resulting in numerous mineralized intervals which include a highlight of 7.03 g/t gold over 0.5m at 76.4m down the hole.
  • PAR-20-126 was an infill hole, drilled on a section with no other holes present and mineralization on each side. This hole successfully intersected mineralization with a highlight of 5.2 g/t gold over 0.45m.

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCQB:RFHRF)(FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on drill results received for Renforth's 2020 resource expansion drill program on the wholly owned Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit on the Cadillac Break, adjacent to the Canadian Malartic Mine.

This press release gives highlights of assays received for PAR-20-115, PAR-20-122, PAR-20-123, and PAR-20-126, all drilled in the Fall 2020 program at Parbec where 9,644m were drilled in phase one of a drill program designed to support a new 2021 resource estimate for Parbec. The drill program finished at 15,569m of drilling completed with the assay results for a total of 33 drill holes in both phase one (Fall 2020) and phase two (Winter 2021) of the program still outstanding.

The drill program was designed to fill in gaps within the existing deposit model (infill drilling), to test for the deeper extension of mineralized zones with undercut drillholes (downdip drilling) and redrill certain holes drilled between 1986 and 1993 (twinning) in order to validate the historical results and allow the assay results from those 62 holes to be used in the 2021 resource estimate for Parbec, anticipated to be complete in June/July 2021. The twinning of holes occurred in the 2021 phase of the program with the visible geological units encountered matching those recorded in the holes twinned. The timeline for the resource estimate is dependent on the receipt of assays. The four holes reported on in this press release continue Renforth's success in drilling at Parbec with, again, each hole drilled returning gold values of interest. Each of the results given below are accretive to the overall gold endowment of the Parbec deposit and are expected to positively impact a resource estimate calculation.

Assay Highlight Table

Hole ID

Grid East

Grid North

From (m)

To (m)

interval (m)

Gold g/t

PAR-20-115

5200

265

184.5

189

4.5

1.03

PAR-20-115

5200

265

206.3

210

3.7

1.65

PAR-20-115

5200

265

216

219.8

3.8

0.58

PAR-20-115

5200

265

233.2

239.85

6.65

0.63

PAR-20-115

5200

265

243

244.5

1.5

0.519

PAR-20-115

5200

265

247.5

249

1.5

0.52

PAR-20-122

5675

160

47.5

50.5

3

0.53

PAR-20-122

5675

160

63

64

1

1.18

PAR-20-122

5675

160

67

68

1

2.26

PAR-20-122

5675

160

72.5

74

1.5

0.88

PAR-20-122

5675

160

100.5

102

1.5

1.06

PAR-20-122

5675

160

157.3

159.05

1.75

0.63

PAR-20-122

5675

160

237

239.05

2.05

0.63

PAR-20-122

5675

160

299.1

299.9

0.8

1.72

PAR-20-122

5675

160

314.5

316

1.5

1.09

PAR-20-123

5800

147

25

26

1

1.06

PAR-20-123

5800

147

36.5

37.5

1

2.35

PAR-20-123

5800

147

40.05

41.2

1.15

2.47

PAR-20-123

5800

147

74.5

76.9

2.4

1.8

including

5800

147

76.4

76.9

0.5

7.03

PAR-20-123

5800

147

108.9

112.75

3.85

1.12

PAR-20-123

5800

147

257.5

260.25

2.75

0.67

including

5800

147

257.5

259

1.5

0.95

PAR-20-123

5800

147

282

290

8

0.89

including

5800

147

282

284.3

2.3

1.34

PAR-20-123

5800

147

287.65

288.25

0.6

3.79

PAR-21-126

5850

250

86.9

87.35

0.45

5.2

PAR-21-126

5850

250

95.3

96.5

1.2

1.28

*assay intervals are as measured in the core box, not true width.

Samples referred to in this press release were selected, split, bagged and tagged in the field and delivers to the facilities of AGAT Laboratories in Val d'Or Quebec where they were assayed for gold using "202-051 - Au by Fire Assay, AAS Finish" and "202-064 - Au by Fire Assay, Gravimetric Finish" for overlimit (>10 g/t Au) values.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster
President and Chief Executive Officer
C:416-818-1393
E: [email protected]
#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$6 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 03/15/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as may', will', plan', expect', believe', anticipate', estimate', intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Renforth Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645058/Renforth-Infills-and-Extends-Mineralization-Down-Dip-at-Parbec

img.ashx?id=645058
Rating:
