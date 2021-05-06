Tapestry's Shares Unravel Despite Reporting Strong 3rd-Quarter Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tapestry's Shares Unravel Despite Reporting Strong 3rd-Quarter Results

Coach parent company's North American sales recover to pre-pandemic levels

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

As demand for luxury goods began to rebound from 2020 lows, Tapestry Inc. (

TPR, Financial) reported strong third-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on Thursday.

The New York-based fashion house, which owns the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands, posted net income of $91.7 million for the three months ended March 27, a significant improvement from the $677.1 million loss it recorded a year ago. Adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share topped Refinitiv analysts' estimates of 31 cents.

Revenue grew 19% from the prior-year quarter to $1.27 billion, squashing projections of $1.22 billion.

1390331510825029632.png

While its overall revenue remains below 2019 levels, Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat said the results "significantly outpaced expectations" as the company saw strong online sales and heightened demand for its purses, shoes and other accessories.

"This performance is a testament to our talented teams around the world, whose creativity, agility, and resilience have enabled us to successfully navigate a challenging backdrop and deliver for our customers, while positioning Tapestry to emerge from the pandemic stronger," she said.

In North America, the company highlighted that sales returned to pre-pandemic levels with a mid-teens increase, while revenue in China grew a whopping 175% from the prior-year quarter and 40% compared to the same period in 2019.

By brand, Coach witnessed a 25% revenue increase during the quarter to $964 million as North American sales returned to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, but they were flat compared to the same period in 2019. Kate Spade also posted a 1% increase to $252 million, though sales were down 10% compared to two years ago. Stuart Weitzman recorded 13% sales growth from a year ago to $57 million. On a two-year basis, it saw sales decline 33%.

While Tapestry is still hesitant to issue detailed guidance for the full year, it now anticipates revenue to increase at a mid-teens rate based on its recent performance and expected trends coming out of the pandemic.

"Building on this momentum, we are increasingly optimistic about our ability to generate sustainable top and bottom-line growth," Crevoiserat said. "Looking forward, while the environment remains volatile, we see encouraging signs of recovery as vaccination efforts progress, resulting in increased consumer confidence, strong demand for our categories, and improving in-store traffic trends."

Despite the impressive progress, shares of Tapestry declined 4.5% following the announcement to $46.23. GuruFocus estimates the stock has climbed nearly 50% year to date.

1390344485958979584.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg