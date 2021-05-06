Ambac Reschedules Release of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call to May 10, 2021





Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its first quarter 2021 results to May 10, 2021, before market open. Ambac is rescheduling the release to allow it to consider the possible effect on first quarter results of the May 5th announcement by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for Puerto Rico. The FOMBs announcement provides details on an agreement with certain creditors to settle their clawback claims and establish a Plan of Adjustment framework for debts of the Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority and the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority and a template for treatment of other clawback claims, including with respect to bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority.









The agreement, as made available by the FOMB, can be accessed at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Foversightboard.pr.gov%2Fdocuments%2F.









Conference Call









On May 10, 2021, at 8:30am (ET), Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Trick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss first quarter 2021 results during a live conference call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Ambacs website, www.ambac.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (International).









The webcast will be archived on Ambac's website. A replay of the call will be available through May 24, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (Domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (International), using ID#13717886.









About Ambac









Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Ambac or AFG), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company. Ambac's subsidiaries include: Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac Assurance UK Limited, financial guarantee insurance companies currently in runoff; Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company and Everspan Insurance Company, specialty property & casualty program insurers; and Xchange Benefits, LLC and Xchange Affinity Underwriting Agency, LLC, property & casualty Managing General Underwriters. Ambacs common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AMBC. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambacs common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambacs common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambacs common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.









