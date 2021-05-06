Rising Productivity Could Save the US Economy from Persistent Inflation

Nonfarm labor productivity in the US rose by an annualized 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, recovering from a 3.8 percent decline in the last quarter of 2020, according to a report published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday.

Output increased 8.4 percent, and hours worked increased 2.9 percent. Year-on-year, nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased 4.1 percent, reflecting a 1.1 percent increase in output and a 2.9 percent decline in hours worked.

Rising labor productivity has helped keep unit labor costs in the US nonfarm business sector tamed. They decreased an annualized 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2021, following a downwardly revised 5.6 percent rise in the previous period. Hourly compensation went up 5.1 percent, and productivity rose 5.4 percent. As a result, unit labor costs increased 1.6 percent over the last four quarters, as hourly compensation rose 5.8 percent and productivity increased 4.1 percent.

Economists classify inflation into two categories, demand-pull, and cost-push. Demand-pull inflation is caused by a spike in spending across the economy, not matched by the appropriate spike in aggregate supply. Cost-push inflation is caused by a shortfall in production due to rising raw material, energy, and labor costs, not matched by a shortfall in demand.

At times, the two types of inflation can support and reinforce each other. For example, demand-pull inflation can feed into cost-push inflation, as rising prices can lead to wage hikes to compensate workers for the erosion of their real incomes. Higher wages, in turn, can fuel price hikes as producers try to pass the higher costs on to consumers.

That's how inflation turns from a temporary to a permanent, as was the situation in the 1970s.

Still, there's something that can save the economy from the vicious cycle of demand-pull-cost-push inflation, rising labor productivity. Instead, it can mitigate rising wages and keep labor costs under control, as seems to be the case so far with the current economic recovery.