IGT's PeakSlant49 Cabinet Now Available for Purchase with High-Performance Core Video Content

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Casino operators in U.S. can now purchase PeakSlant49 cabinet with performance-tested IGT core games such as Regal Riches and Scarab Link

PR Newswire

LONDON, May 6, 2021

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its high-performing, previously lease-only, PeakSlant49 cabinet is now available for purchase throughout the U.S. This move gives casino operators across the U.S. the opportunity to own the PeakSlant49 cabinet and offer IGT's Proven Performer core games on dazzling, premium-caliber hardware.

IGTs PeakSlant49 Cabinet Now Available for Purchase with High-Performance Core Video Content (PRNewsfoto/International Game Technology PLC)

"We're excited to introduce Stinkin' Rich Skunks Gone Wild along with high-performing games including Regal Riches and Scarab Link on the spectacular PeakSlant49 cabinet," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "IGT developed a specialized content pipeline for the PeakSlant49 cabinet that our customers can purchase with confidence knowing that the games have achieved significant performance metrics."

Celebrated for its superior ergonomic design and pristine presentation, the PeakSlant49 video slots cabinet is an attention-grabbing focal point on any casino floor. The cabinet's 49-inch, progressively curved Ultra-HD display is complemented with a 27-inch video topper. The cabinet's intelligent lighting and player-convenience features such as an inductive wireless charger, USB port and comfortable 13.3-inch dynamic player panel all contribute to the hardware's popularity and strong performance.

IGT initially launched the PeakSlant49 cabinet as a premium, for-lease cabinet in 2020. Anchored by premium marquee titles such Fortune Coin Boost! and Dragon Lights, the PeakSlant49 will continue to showcase IGT's premium multi-level progressive (MLP) entertainment in casinos throughout the U.S.

For more information, visit igt.com, go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGTGaming, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTJackpots, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT
IGT (

NYSE:IGT, Financial) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

IGT 2021

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igts-peakslant49-cabinet-now-available-for-purchase-with-high-performance-core-video-content-301286200.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

