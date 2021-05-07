Sander Capital Advisors Inc Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, CMG Holdings Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: CMGO, ZG,

CMGO, ZG, Added Positions: CRWD, ZS, NOW, OKTA,

CRWD, ZS, NOW, OKTA, Reduced Positions: MA, V, ADBE, AMZN,

MA, V, ADBE, AMZN, Sold Out: TSLA, ACN,

Investment company Sander Capital Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, CMG Holdings Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Okta Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Tesla Inc, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sander Capital Advisors Inc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sander+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,961 shares, 27.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,179 shares, 22.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,421 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,894 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 75,749 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%

Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in CMG Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 72.56%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $187.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 39,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $234.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.