Sander Capital Advisors Inc Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, CMG Holdings Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sander Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, CMG Holdings Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Okta Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Tesla Inc, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sander Capital Advisors Inc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sander+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,961 shares, 27.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,179 shares, 22.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,421 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,894 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  5. Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 75,749 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
New Purchase: CMG Holdings Group Inc (CMGO)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in CMG Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 72.56%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $187.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 39,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $234.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying
insider

insider