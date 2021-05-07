Sander Capital Advisors Inc Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, CMG Holdings Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: CMGO, ZG,
- Added Positions: CRWD, ZS, NOW, OKTA,
- Reduced Positions: MA, V, ADBE, AMZN,
- Sold Out: TSLA, ACN,
These are the top 5 holdings of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,961 shares, 27.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,179 shares, 22.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,421 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,894 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 75,749 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in CMG Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 72.56%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $187.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 39,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $234.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.
