Interfor Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (Interfor or the Company) (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Companys Annual General Meeting held today in Burnaby, British Columbia. A total of 46,798,703 common shares were voted by proxy at the meeting representing 70.83% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 9, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:



Name of Nominee Votes For For % Ian Fillinger 45,029,727 96.69 % Christopher R. Griffin 46,565,920 99.99 % Jeane L. Hull 45,098,996 96.84 % Rhonda D. Hunter 46,564,860 99.99 % Gordon H. MacDougall 39,928,806 85.74 % J. Eddie McMillan 43,757,403 93.96 % Thomas V. Milroy 42,698,213 91.68 % Gillian L. Platt 45,790,753 98.32 % Lawrence Sauder 43,748,882 93.94 % Curtis M. Stevens 46,565,287 99.99 % Douglas W.G. Whitehead 43,760,178 93.96 %



At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditors remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Companys approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

