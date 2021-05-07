4RF receives FCC approval to operate in Anterix™ Band 8 spectrum for mission-critical private LTE networks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4RF receives FCC approval to operate in Anterix™ Band 8 spectrum for mission-critical private LTE networks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

4RF to provide secure, reliable, high-bandwidth private LTE networks for essential industries such as energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 7, 2021

DENVER, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4RF, a developer of high-performance radio communications equipment for critical infrastructure, today announced that 4RF received FCC approval for the 4RF Aprisa LTE router to operate in Anterix Band 8 spectrum for mission-critical private LTE networks.

4RF received FCC approval for the 4RF Aprisa LTE router to operate in Anterix Band 8 spectrum for mission-critical private LTE networks.

The 4RF Aprisa LTE is a secure, hardened LTE router for utility field area networks that will operate in the Anterix Band 8 spectrum with the highest authorized power to take full advantage of the FCC user equipment power limit1. This allows users to make best use of the valuable high penetration and long-distance propagation characteristics of 900 MHz that makes this low-frequency spectrum so important for utility and other critical infrastructure applications.

With this approval the Aprisa LTE continues to bring innovation to the LTE market. Examples include the first field router to offer SFP transceiver support for optical fiber and the first Anterix Band 8 approved device to offer built-in Wi-Fi operation. The Aprisa LTE meets key utility demands with dual SIM support for private as well as public LTE networks (ATT and Verizon approved), a very wide range of operating bands, enterprise-ready routing and security features (including anti-tamper), along with the heavy-duty transient protection mandatory for protection in the electric grid substation environment. The device is also at home in mobile application meeting tough vehicle electrical and vibration standards. More information about the 4RF Aprisa LTE router is available in its datasheet, here.

"It is important for utilities to see LTE providers and spectrum vendors working closely together to deliver on the essential long-range broadband ecosystems required to support today's field area networks with ever-increasing numbers of connected devices," said Joe Mellott, Telecom Supervisor at Evergy. "Evergy has achieved tremendous success integrating the 4RF family of products including the Aprisa LTE. The addition of the Aprisa LTE to the Anterix Band 8 offers utilities a field proven option for their private LTE edge supported needs."

Private, licensed LTE networks provide ownership, security, control, maximum bandwidth and optimized performance of a company's mission-critical field area networks in industries such as energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics. Private networks with licensed 900 MHz spectrum provide the best support for field area networks with the reach for cluttered metro areas and long-distance rural coverage of thousands of connected devices when compared with alternative solutions using high-frequency CBRS spectrum.

"4RF Aprisa products are successfully deployed in hundreds of utilities around the world including many of the largest here in the United States. Anterix is proud to join forces with 4RF to expand the ecosystem of available solutions and devices developed and approved for use with 900 MHz private LTE networks," said Ryan Gerbrandt, Chief Operating Officer at Anterix.

"4RF is excited to be already working with Anterix and key customers to provide optimal bandwidth, security, and support for field area networks that must evolve with the increasing range of connected devices," said 4RF CEO Ian Troughton. "Aprisa LTE devices, made in California, will leverage the long history of our Aprisa radio solutions widely deployed with U.S. infrastructure operators."

About 4RF

4RF is a world-class designer and manufacturer providing radio communications equipment for critical infrastructure applications to over 150 countries, for utilities, oil and gas companies, smart grid, water and wastewater, and other applications. 4RF products deliver highly secure communications, support serial and IP traffic, and are optimized for robust performance in temperature extremes and other harsh environments.

1 When used with suitable antennas.

Anterix is a trademark of Anterix Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4rf-receives-fcc-approval-to-operate-in-anterix-band-8-spectrum-for-mission-critical-private-lte-networks-301286735.html

SOURCE 4RF

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)