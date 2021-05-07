Friday Morning Market Highlights

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Friday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of Dropbox gain on strong quarterly results

Author's Avatar
Omar Venerio
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks were in the green on Friday despite the Labor Department releasing a disappointing April jobs report. Payrolls rose by 266,000, far below estimates. The unemployment rate was at 6.1% versus 5.8% expected and 6.0% in March. The Dow rose 0.44% to 34,702, the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.79% to 4,234 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.32% to 13,813.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green.The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.71%, Germany's Dax climbed 1.18%, France's CAC 40 inched up 0.27% and Spain's Ibex 35 gained 0.84%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.09%, India's BSE Sensex added 0.52%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 0.09% and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.65%.

Dropbox releases earnings report

Shares of Dropbox Inc. (

DBX, Financial) gained more than 2% on Friday to $25.03 after the company posted its fiscal first-quarter results.

Revenue grew 12.4% year over year to $511.6 million, beating estimates by $6.43 million. It posted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates by 5 cents.

Co-founder and CEO Drew Houston had the following to say:

"We kicked off the year with a profitable Q1, along with strong revenue growth and free cash flow. We welcomed DocSend to the team, saw great momentum with HelloSign, and continued to make meaningful progress against our 2021 priorities. In this new era of distributed work, we have a big opportunity to deliver more value to our customers and shareholders, and I'm excited for what's ahead."

The company record 15.83 million paying users for the quarter, up from 14.59 million a year ago. Average revenue per paying user was $132.55, as compared to $126.30 in the prior-year period.

Moreover, the GAAP gross margin was 78.6%, up 130 basis points from the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 80.2%, an increase from 78.3%. The GAAP operating margin was 8.3%, up from 5.9%, and the Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.1%, up from 16.1%.

Looking at the company's financial position, net cash provided by operating activities was $115.7 million, up from $53.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was $108.8 million, up from $25.5 million.

Dropbox shares have retreated about 13% from the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 13%.

During the fourth quarter of 2020,

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) started a new position with 10,000 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.