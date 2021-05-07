Logo
CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



The stockholders of CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in network connectivity solutions, approved seven proxy proposals today at the companys annual meeting of stockholders.



CommScope stockholders approved an amendment to the Companys amended and restated certificate of incorporation to eliminate the classified structure of the Companys Board of Directors. CommScope stockholders also re-elected Mary S. Chan, Stephen C. Gray, L. William Krause and Derrick A. Roman as directors, each for a term ending at the 2022 annual meeting, and ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the companys independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year. The stockholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the companys named executive officers. In addition, the stockholders approved the termination of certain executive performance options and the grant of selective performance-based retention equity awards, as well as additional shares under the companys 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Additionally, the holders of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, voting as a separate class, re-elected Patrick R. McCarter as a director for a term ending in 2022.



About CommScope:



CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the worlds most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate whats next and invent whats possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.



Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.



Sign up for our press+releases and blog+posts.



Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005513/en/

