Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. Buys ViacomCBS Inc, SBA Communications Corp, The Kroger Co, Sells Nordstrom Inc

- New Purchases: VIAC,
- Added Positions: SBAC, KR, CRM, MSFT, MCD, WBA, ABC, ADM, FISV, MA,
- Reduced Positions: R, OKE, AVGO, SYY, BAC, TGT,
- Sold Out: JWN,
For the details of Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambridge+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 180,866 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 228,239 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 45,819 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,499 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.13%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 134,055 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 161,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 63.11%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $289.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 24,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Kroger Co (KR)
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 209,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 22.19%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 32,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.
