Fisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Results; Initiates Q&A Platform; Reaffirms Ocean Start of Production in Q4 2022

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



Fisker+Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or "Fisker") passionate creator of the worlds most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, May 17, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer of Fisker Inc.



The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fiskers Investor Relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.



Fisker is also announcing the launch of a shareholder Q&A platform to be used for its upcoming earnings call. Starting today, shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit the Say platform here; shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call and can also be accessed in the Events & Presentations section of Fiskers IR website. Management intends to respond to a selection of questions during the Q&A portion of the call.



Fisker remains on target to start production of the all-electric Fisker Ocean in Q4 of 2022 and to unveil the production version of Ocean at the LA Auto Show in November of 2021.



About Fisker Inc.



California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the worlds most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fiskers social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App+Store or Google+Play store.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005585/en/

