Capco Asset Management, LLC Buys Charter Communications Inc, Sells Autodesk Inc, FRP Holdings Inc

- Marriott International Inc (MAR) - 285,997 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 398,883 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,389 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 56,283 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.38%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 41,040 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
Capco Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $693.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 56,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Capco Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 28.38%. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $285.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.47%. Capco Asset Management, LLC still held 83,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH)
Capco Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in FRP Holdings Inc by 99.78%. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $47.13. The stock is now traded at around $57.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Capco Asset Management, LLC still held 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.
