Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Grupo Clarn S.A. (

BCBA:GCLA, Financial)(LSE:GCLA, Financial)will host a webcast presentation on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1:00pm Eastern Time (2:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the markets close.

The 1Q21 results will be presented via webcast. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla210520LkHjgTj9.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at http://www.grupoclarin.com/ir/

About the Company

Grupo Clarn is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in printing and publishing and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper - Diario Clarn - is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarn is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography, and age.

CONTACT:

In Buenos Aires:
Grupo Clarn S.A.
Samantha Olivieri / Valentina Lpez
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Email: [email protected]

In London:
Jasford IR
Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
E-mail: [email protected]

In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Grupo Clarn S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645859/Grupo-Clarin-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-First-Quarter-2021-Results

