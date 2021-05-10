Grapefruit Launches New Affiliate Program in Conjunction with New E-Commerce Store

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Grapefruit Launches New Affiliate Program in Conjunction with New E-Commerce Store

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire Grapefruit USA, Inc. ( GPFT) (Grapefruit or the Company), a diversified California based cannabis and hemp company, today announces its new Affiliate Program which will complement its new E-Commerce Store at: https://hourglassonlinestore.com/affiliates/.

The new Affiliate Program is designed to facilitate the ability of approved and authorized third party resellers with existing online retail platforms to market and sell Grapefruits THC-free hemp derived CBD Hourglass powered products. According to Statista1, the U.S. affiliate marketing spend is due to reach $8.2 billion USD by 2022, up from $5.4 billion recorded in 2017.

Last weekend Grapefruit launched a new Affiliate Program to maximize and facilitate distribution of our THC-free hemp derived CBD Hourglass powered products, Bradley Yourist, CEO, commented. We feel the new Affiliate Program will allow Grapefruit to rapidly increase public availability of our THC-free hemp derived CBD product lines and enhance Hourglass brand awareness across the U.S. and internationally. The public will only be able to buy the vastly superior patented Hourglass time-release hemp-based CBD topical cream-based products from Grapefruit and/or its authorized agents and affiliate resellers. Affiliates will become knowledgeable about Grapefruits cannabis plant-based products, culture and brand and be prepared to distribute Grapefruits THC products as soon as they become legal in an affiliates state of residence or cannabis becomes federally legal as is being strongly advocated by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

Grapefruit is devoted to selling only the highest-quality, independently tested and reliable cannabis and hemp products, and will make no claims unless clinically validated. All of Grapefruits THC free hemp-derived CBD-based products to be marketed and sold on the new e-commerce website will be thoroughly tested and include a QR coded Certificate of Analysis, which will provide consumers with a complete list of third-party verified ingredients certifying each products cannabinoid content, purity and safety.

To learn more about the new Grapefruit Affiliate Program, please visit:
https://hourglassonlinestore.com/affiliates/

To learn more about the new e-commerce store, please visit:
https://hourglassonlinestore.com/

To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit Investor Brank Network:
https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/clients/grapefruit-usa-inc/

To learn more about Grapefruits new sustained-release Hourglass THC + Cannabinoid Topical Delivery Cream, please watch this promotional video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cU9MJMgH1w&feature=youtu.be and visit our website at:
https://grapefruitblvd.com/hourglass/

To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit our website at:
https://grapefruitblvd.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter
Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

About GRAPEFRUIT

Grapefruits corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruits extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry recognized Coachillin Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Grapefruit cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruits business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the companys Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

*The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bradley Yourist
[email protected]
18776 Blue Dream Crossing, Unit LL1 53-07
Desert Hot Springs, California 92240
(760) 205-1382
https://grapefruitblvd.com/

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events. They can be found here:

Grapefruit USA:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Grapefruit-Boulevard-2304698596251925/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grapefruit_usa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/grapefruitusa
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/grapefruit-boulevard/
Weedmaps: https://weedmaps.com/brands/grapefruit

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

____________________________

1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/693438/affiliate-marketing-spending/

ti?nf=ODIzMjg1MCM0MTc0MTE5IzUwMDA2NzM0OQ==
2b6cbfbb-7666-43de-b016-e98eaa99f841
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)