NV5 Awarded $7 Million LNG Loading System Contract by Southeast Utility

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the Company or NV5) ( NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $7 million liquefied natural gas (LNG) loading system project by a major Southeast utility. The new truck loading and unloading system will allow the utility to transfer LNG from the existing peak shaving facility to other LNG plants and directly to customers by tanker truck. In addition, the system will have the capability to unload LNG from tankers into the facilitys storage tank as a backup to the plants liquefaction equipment.



NV5 will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the new truck loading system. Work has already begun on the project, which is expected to be completed in April 2022.

Modernization of the nations electrical grid and gas distribution infrastructure continues to drive the growth of our utility services vertical and the demand for our specialized engineering and technical solutions, said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. We are pleased to contribute to the reliability and safety of electric and natural gas services as we progress toward achievement of our ENERGY 2021 initiative.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. ( NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Companys website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the Risk Factors set forth in the Companys most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

