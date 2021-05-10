Anterix Active Ecosystem Program Launches

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Anterix Active Ecosystem Program Launches

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Anterix and 37 charter members collaborate to drive a new technology landscape at 900 MHz

PR Newswire

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 10, 2021

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced its next significant step to facilitate and accelerate the delivery, deployment and application of transformative private broadband for our Nation's electric grid. Anterix is joined by 37 leading technology companies to launch the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program. This launch, combined with the eleven FCC-granted Experimental Licenses at 900 MHz and the contracts recently signed with Ameren and San Diego Gas & Electric highlight the growing utility industry momentum toward deploying private LTE at 900 MHz.

Anterix (PRNewsfoto/Anterix Inc.)

Anterix and 37 charter members collaborate to drive a new technology landscape at 900 MHz.

The new Anterix Active Ecosystem Program will foster, strengthen, and expand the landscape of 900 MHz devices, services and solutions. Participation from a broad range of technology innovators will bring extensive value to utilities and other critical infrastructure providers who deploy private LTE at 900 MHz. Members will share technical insights, advance solutions for 900 MHz private LTE, and collaborate on opportunities to support the utility sector. Those with 900 MHz certified devices and commercial solutions will be recognized with the "Anterix Active" badge.

"We've regularly talked about the scale and scope benefits to the utility sector of collective action at 900 MHz. The launch of this program is key to driving those benefits, and it highlights what we view as momentum toward private LTE throughout the entire utility ecosystem," said Anterix President & CEO Rob Schwartz. "Our Anterix Active Ecosystem Program will provide members with the collaborative environment needed to further develop secure and resilient private wireless broadband solutions, fully under the utility's control, to address current and future energy needs. We couldn't be more excited to see leaders across the technology landscape joining together to advance private broadband at 900 MHz for the critical needs of utilities."

4RF: "At 4RF, we have extensive experience of providing future-proof SCADA networks to the utility sector," said 4RF CEO Ian Troughton. "The addition of Anterix's 900 MHz nationwide low-band spectrum strengthens the Aprisa family offering for critical infrastructure networks."

Burns & McDonnell: "As the premier design and construction firm for utility PLTE networks, our firm sees spectrum as a key support for building out the distributed grid we envision as an industry," says Matt Olson, vice president of Networks, Integration, and Automation at Burns & McDonnell. "The coverage and advantageous infrastructure economics provided by sub 1 GHz spectrum solutions makes it an ideal foundational spectrum for deploying PLTE across a utility territory. Bringing the industry together with Ecosystem Week provides much needed focus on a robust end-to-end utility ecosystem."

GE: "GE was proud to work with Anterix on the first FCC certified gateway for 900 MHz, and we're equally as proud to join the Anterix Ecosystem Program to continue to grow the 900 MHz ecosystem," said Chris Trabold, General Manager-Industrial Communications, GE Grid Solutions. "High bandwidth, low latency private LTE on Anterix 900 MHz is an ideal solution for the broadband communications challenges utilities are facing as they modernize their grids."

Hitachi ABB Power Grids: "As utilities and industry focus on digitalization, renewables integration, and our carbon-neutral future, intelligent systems and solutions place new demands on communication networks," said Michael Atkinson, senior vice president, North America, Grid Automation at Hitachi ABB Power Grids. "Our ability to integrate multiple communication technologies such as Anterix's 900 MHz private LTE spectrum enables Hitachi ABB Power Grids to help our customers reach new levels of operational efficiency, resilience, security and service innovation."

Motorola Solutions: "Motorola Solutions has decades of experience providing mission-critical communications infrastructure and purpose-built devices in the 900 MHz spectrum and is proud to have helped define the more recent broadband opportunity in the band," said Scott Schoepel, Vice President, Global Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. "We are looking forward to bringing our unique perspective to the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program and working with other members to help utilities realize the full potential of utility grade private broadband."

Nokia: "As a charter member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program, and a global leader in industrial-grade and mission-critical private LTE deployments, Nokia offers the first FCC-certified radio supporting Anterix spectrum that power utilities can deploy today in private LTE solutions. This will allow them to address critical use cases that transform their grid operations and business models," said Matt Young, head of Nokia's Enterprise business in North America.

Q-Net: "Utilities and defense systems demand the absolute strongest network cybersecurity, which is why Q-Net Security has chosen to collaborate with Anterix - combining our best-in-class technology with Anterix transformative solutions to deliver this industry-leading package," said Dr. Ronald Indeck, CEO at Q-Net Security. "As a charter member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program, we join a community focused on securing critical national infrastructure by bringing a range of products and solutions to the utility sector at 900 MHz."

Telit: "Joining the Anterix Active Ecosystem allows Telit to pair our 20 years of innovative IoT experience with Anterix's 900 MHz spectrum to better provide mission critical connectivity that provides security, scalability and enterprise-grade performance," said Jitender Vohra, Director of Product Marketing, North America at Telit. "We're looking forward to working with Anterix to help utilities optimize energy distribution, reduce operating expenses and improve customer service."

As part of the program launch, this week Anterix is dedicating three consecutive episodes of its engaging Industry Insights roundtable series to hear perspectives of nine charter members:

CHARTER MEMBERS OF THE ANTERIX ACTIVE ECOSYSTEM PROGRAM

4RF
Accelleran
Atomation
Atos
BEC Technologies
Bittium
Burns & McDonnell
CISCO
CMG Consulting
Council Rock
Druid Software
Encore Networks
Ericsson
Expeto
GE
Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Index AR Solutions
Itron
Kognitiv Spark
LineVision
Motorola Solutions
Multi-Tech Systems
Nighthawk
Nokia
Onclave Networks
Qnet
Qubitekk
Redline Communications
Sentient Energy
Sequans
Sierra Wireless
Sonim Technologies
Tecore Networks
Telit
Tilson
u-blox
West Monroe Partners

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

Contacts

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
[email protected]

James Fuller
Executive Vice President
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
240-393-1369
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-active-ecosystem-program-launches-301287258.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)